PSP Swiss Property AG
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Following the release of our press release last Friday (6pm CET), we invite you to join our conference call in English.
Date: Monday, 29 June 2026
To attend the call, please pre-register via the following link
Diamond Pass Registration
Giacomo Balzarini, CEO, will explain the acquisition and the revised EBITDA guidance.
LINK PRESS RELEASE
Once you register you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.
Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.
Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following numbers on the day of the conference call 10-15 minutes before the event:
Switzerland/Rest of the World +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
We would be pleased to have your participation at the call.
Yours sincerely,
PSP Swiss Property
PSP Swiss Property - leading Swiss real estate company
PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2000 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSP Swiss Property AG
|Kolinplatz 2
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41417280404
|Fax:
|+41417280409
|E-mail:
|info@psp.info
|Internet:
|www.psp.info
|ISIN:
|CH0018294154
|Valor:
|1829415
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2355266
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2355266 28.06.2026 CET/CEST