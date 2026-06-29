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WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 08:00
80,88 Euro
+1,13 % +0,90
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,0481,1209:46
81,0481,1209:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire Merit Solution to strengthen its offering to the advanced materials and compounding industry in Thailand

Rotterdam, the Netherlands (29 June 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Merit Solution Co., Ltd ("Merit Solution"), a distributor of additives serving the plastics and compounding industry in Thailand.

Merit Solution serves a diverse range of applications, including plastics, construction, and adhesives.

Merit Solution will bring in an established team of 24 employees and is operated from its offices and laboratory in Bangkok. The company generated revenues of approximately THB 406 million (~EUR 10.7 million) in 2025.

Pichit Pornthanalert, Managing Director, IMCD Thailand, commented, "The acquisition will strengthen IMCD's position as a comprehensive solution provider for the plastics and compounding market in Thailand and Southeast Asia. We are excited to gain scale, welcome a talented team and deepen our supplier and customer relationships."

The management team of Merit Solution added: "Combining Merit Solution's plastic additives expertise with IMCD's existing portfolio allows us to offer a truly holistic solution platform to compounders and converters. With a broader product range and a strengthened local presence, we are now better equipped to support our customers in enhancing product performance, processing efficiency and durability, and offering more sustainable solutions."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2025, with over 5,200 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,779 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

Media contact

Muriel Werlé
Corporate Communications Director
+31 10 290 86 14
mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Investor relations contact

Tosca Holtland
Head of Investor Relations
+31 10 290 86 53
ir@imcdgroup.com

Assets

This press release (PDF) format and high-resolution images are available here

Attachment

  • PR IMCD to acquire Merit Solution_20260629

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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