Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vikas Berry, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grapherry, Inc., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Berry is an internationally recognized graphene scientist, inventor, and technology entrepreneur whose career has been dedicated to developing commercially viable, scalable graphene production technologies capable of supporting widespread industrial adoption.

As the founder of Grapherry and inventor of the proprietary STREAM graphene production technology that Argo has exclusively licensed, with a pathway to full ownership under the previously announced technology agreement, Dr. Berry has dedicated his career to overcoming many of the technical and commercial barriers that have historically limited the widespread adoption of graphene. His expertise in scalable graphene production, manufacturing process development, and advanced materials commercialization will play a key role as Argo advances the commercialization of the STREAM technology and its broader graphene platform across multiple industrial markets.

Dr. Berry has authored more than 100 scientific publications, is the inventor or co-inventor of multiple patents relating to graphene production and advanced materials technologies, and has led the development and scale-up of graphene manufacturing systems for commercial deployment. His research and technology development have supported graphene applications across multiple industries, including energy storage, semiconductors, advanced electronics, construction materials, infrastructure, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing.

Graphene Entering the Commercialization Era

Graphene has long been recognized as one of the world's most promising advanced materials because of its exceptional strength, electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, flexibility, and durability. Although these characteristics have driven significant global research and development for more than two decades, widespread commercial adoption has been limited by the industry's ability to manufacture high-quality graphene consistently, economically, and at commercial scale.

Argo's proprietary STREAM graphene production technology developed by Dr. Berry specifically addresses many of these longstanding industry challenges through a scalable production process with improved manufacturing economics and enhanced, consistent quality designed to support the commercial deployment of graphene across multiple industrial applications.

As advances in scalable manufacturing continue to emerge, the graphene industry is entering a new phase of commercialization, supported by rapidly growing demand for advanced materials across a broad range of industrial sectors.

Increasing investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, high-performance data centers, advanced semiconductors, battery technologies, electrification, construction materials, and sustainable manufacturing is creating new opportunities for graphene-enabled products designed to improve performance, efficiency, durability, and energy management.

Potential applications currently under development across the industry include:

Advanced battery materials and energy storage systems

Graphene-enhanced concrete, cement, and infrastructure products

Advanced composites, protective coatings, and specialty industrial materials

AI infrastructure, including thermal management and cooling technologies for high-performance computing and data centers

Advanced electronic materials

Agricultural technologies designed to improve nutrient efficiency, soil performance, and water retention

Argo believes the combination of proprietary graphene production technology, experienced scientific leadership, and a commercialization-focused strategy positions the Company to participate in the expanding adoption of graphene across multiple high-growth industrial markets.

Dr. Vikas Berry stated, "Much of my career has been dedicated to overcoming the challenges of developing commercially viable, scalable graphene production-one of the greatest barriers to bringing graphene into real-world industrial applications. Grapherry was founded with the vision of making graphene commercially viable at industrial scale, and integrating it with Argo marks an important milestone toward achieving that vision. By combining STREAM production technology with Argo's commercialization strategy, we believe we are well positioned to accelerate the adoption of graphene across multiple high-growth industries, including energy storage, semiconductors, advanced electronics, construction, agriculture, and next-generation industrial materials. I am excited to help lead this next phase of Argo's growth as we translate graphene innovation into commercial reality."

Management Update

The Company also announces the appointment of Sean McAlpine, a current director of Argo, as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. McAlpine, is a chemical engineer, experienced entrepreneur, corporate executive, and public company director with extensive experience in corporate strategy, operational leadership, manufacturing, commercialization, and business development. His background in scaling emerging technology companies and developing strategic partnerships complements the technical expertise being added through Dr. Berry's appointment.

The Board of Directors has initiated a formal search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will provide a further update upon completion of that process.

The Board would also like to thank Scott Smale for his leadership and valuable contributions during an important stage in Argo's development and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

Robert Intile, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Argo Graphene Solutions Corp., stated, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Berry to Argo's Board of Directors and look forward to the scientific and strategic leadership he will bring as Argo advances its graphene manufacturing and commercialization strategy. We are equally pleased that Sean McAlpine has agreed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer while the Board conducts its search for a permanent CEO. Sean's extensive operational, manufacturing, and commercialization experience provides strong leadership during this important stage in the Company's evolution. Together, we believe these appointments further strengthen Argo's ability to advance the commercialization of graphene across multiple industrial markets while executing on our long-term strategy to build shareholder value."

About Grapherry, Inc.

Grapherry, Inc. is a U.S.-based advanced materials technology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary graphene production technologies and graphene-enhanced products for industrial applications. Grapherry's proprietary STREAM graphene platform is designed to produce high-quality graphene from carbon-based feedstocks utilizing scalable processing methods intended to support commercial manufacturing applications.

Grapherry is advancing graphene solutions for multiple sectors including construction materials, infrastructure, agriculture, energy storage, and specialty industrial applications. The company's development initiatives include graphene-enhanced cement additives, soil enhancement products, conductive materials, and advanced graphene formulations designed to improve performance, durability, and sustainability across a range of industrial markets.

Grapherry's pilot-scale development activities are supported by a multidisciplinary technical team with expertise in graphene science, process engineering, manufacturing scale-up, and advanced materials commercialization.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technologies and products for applications in construction, infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing. The Company is advancing graphene solutions designed to improve material performance characteristics including strength, durability, conductivity, and water resistance across a range of industrial and commercial applications.

Argo's strategic focus includes graphene-enhanced concrete and cement technologies, infrastructure materials, agricultural applications, and next-generation industrial products. Through ongoing research, development, strategic partnerships, and technology acquisitions, Argo is positioning itself to participate in the rapidly expanding global graphene market and broader advanced materials sector.





The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's anticipated development, manufacture and commercialization of the STREAM technology and graphene-enhanced products; the Company's intention to identify and appoint a new CEO; and the Company's business plans and objectives relating to graphene production and related industrial applications. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, risks relating to the development, scale-up and commercialization of new technologies, operational and manufacturing risks, financing risks, market acceptance risks, and general economic, market and business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.