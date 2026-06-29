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WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 09:57
487,80 Euro
+0,90 % +4,35
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 09:10 Uhr
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Otala.Markets Limited: Otala.Markets launches Otala AI Pricer: the first AI-powered structured products pricer integrated with Telegram and WhatsApp

LONDON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otala.Markets ("Otala"), an independent European fintech specialising in creating and developing structured investment products, announces the launch of @otala_ai_bot, an AI-powered pricer for structured products (certificates and structured notes) integrated directly within Telegram and WhatsApp.

Currently in beta testing, otala_ai_bot has been made available to a selected number of professional investors, with the aim of testing and validating a new model of interaction between artificial intelligence, financial engineering and the distribution of structured products.

The chatbot is powered within Telegram and WhatsApp by Otala's proprietary pricing engine and enables users to intuitively analyse and price structured products in real time, simulate the risk/return profile at maturity, and assist in the selection of underlyings (indices, individual stocks or specific market sectors).

"With our AI Agentic Pricer, we are exploring a new frontier in the way structured products are accessed and distributed, bringing tools typically available only through institutional platforms directly into the everyday messaging interface used by investment professionals," said Lorenzo Calcagni, Executive Director at Otala.Markets. "This is fully aligned with our vision of making the design and distribution of investment solutions more efficient, transparent and scalable."

Alongside the development of its AI assistant, Otala is working on advanced research into the tokenisation of structured products, with the objective of completing the entire transaction lifecycle on a permissioned blockchain, paving the way for new models of issuance, distribution and settlement.

About Otala.Markets

Otala.Markets is an independent European fintech specialising in the creation, structuring and distribution of advanced investment solutions, combining financial engineering and proprietary technology to build bespoke structured products for institutional investors, wealth managers and digital platforms, accessible to both professional and retail clients. Otala's end-to-end platform supports the entire product lifecycle, from idea through to issuance and distribution, and is continuously evolving towards models based on artificial intelligence, tokenisation and scalable financial infrastructures. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Otala.Markets operates with a strong international focus and a positioning oriented towards innovation and global growth.

Contact Details:

Lorenzo Calcagni
lorenzo.calcagni@otala.markets
https://otala.markets


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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