Pricer AB: Interim report January-June 2026 - Pricer AB

The quarter April-June 2026

The quarter April-June 2026

Order intake amounted to SEK 568.1 M (501.3).

Net sales amounted to SEK 486.4 M (448.7).

Gross profit amounted to SEK 136.5 M (85.3), which corresponds to a gross margin of 28.1 percent (19.0).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 25.5 M (-20.3), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.2 percent (-4.5).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 34.5 M (12.4), which corresponds to an adjusted operating margin of 7.1 percent (-2.8).

EBITDA, operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment, amounted to SEK 47.4 M (0.5).

Profit for the quarter was SEK 20.0 M (-35.7).

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) were SEK 0.12 (-0.22).

Comments from President and CEO Magnus Larsson

Commercial success and improved profitability

The second quarter of 2026 was dominated by Pricer's increased commercial success in several markets and profitable growth resulting from our ongoing efforts to optimize costs, our focus on selected markets and customers and a shift in market sentiment.

While we can see that geopolitical uncertainty is continuing to affect market activity and investment decisions, we are also seeing a shift in markets such as North America, where customers are now starting to plan for and invest in new digitalization projects.

Pricer Avenue is continuing to generate market interest and exciting discussions with customers. We are actively working on a number of new, innovative solutions for the future so that we can maintain our position as an innovation leader.

Strong growth in order intake driven by strategic markets

We are continuing to gain commercial momentum and the order intake for the second quarter increased by 13.4 percent to SEK 568 M (501.3). This represents a clear increase compared with the more cautious market conditions seen last year. This growth reflects the successful roll-outs and new customer validations in several of our priority markets.

In Canada, our operations are continuing to improve, driven by orders from our recently announced framework agreement with Sobeys. At the same time, we are seeing an increase in order intake in the US, driven in part by the roll-out of installations in the Defense Commissary Agency's store network through our partner IBM Federal, and also by installations at both new and existing customers.

In Scandinavia, we are seeing tangible results from our deliberate shift away from traditional reseller networks to our own sales organization, which is driving growth and cultivating both closer and more long-term relationships with key retailer networks. Demand in our core markets in the Pacific region also increased during the quarter, further expanding our geographic diversification.

Global sales performance and financial resilience

Net sales for the quarter increased to SEK 486.4 M (448.7), with healthy growth in Canada, the US, Scandinavia and the Pacific region.

Our operations in the Benelux region reported steady growth in line with expectations, while net sales in France fell slightly compared with the year-earlier quarter. Despite this, deliveries to our long-term partner Carrefour increased during the quarter compared with the same period last year. However, we expect volumes from Carrefour's stores to decline during the second half of 2026, as we have previously communicated for the year. Our dependence on individual large customers is gradually decreasing as we increasingly diversify our global customer base.

Pricer Avenue boosts customer sales and Pricer.AI changes the way we work

In June, an independent research firm conducted a two-week A/B study at three grocery stores in the UK to verify the assumption that Pricer Avenue creates added value for all stores that implement the system. The study looked at both end-consumer behavior and experiences, as well as the actual sales effect of Pricer Avenue compared with stores that have traditional electronic shelf labels. The results showed clear improvements in all parts of the sales funnel. Pricer Avenue helps end consumers to find offers more quickly, increases their purchase intention as a result of the campaigns, and ultimately generates a significant increase in sales for the store owner.

Our R&D team has developed its own custom-built AI platform to accelerate new innovation: Pricer.AI. This platform, together with new ways of working, is fundamentally changing our ability to launch new solutions more quickly and to better meet our customers' needs. Furthermore, we have now initiated the process of expanding the use of Pricer.AI internally across the entire organization so as to optimize internal workflows and enhance efficiency.

Expanding margins and cost control

The highlight of the quarter was our stronger earnings and improved margins. Thanks to a favorable customer and product mix, we achieved a gross margin of 28.1 percent (19.0), corresponding to operating profit of SEK 136.5 M (85.3). This led to operating profit rising to SEK 25.5 M, compared with an operating loss of SEK -20.3 M in the second quarter of 2025.

During the quarter, we carried out the strategic review of the organization, announced in our Q1 report, which resulted in a non-recurring cost of SEK 9.0 M. Adjusted for this non-recurring item, our adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 34.5 M, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 7.1 percent. The organizational changes that were decided and have now been completed during the quarter are expected to reduce our operating costs by approximately SEK 17 M on an annual basis, with the full cost-saving effect from the second half of the year. Net profit for the quarter rose to SEK 20.0 M, a clear recovery compared with the net loss of SEK -35.7 M in the year-earlier period.

The underlying driving forces in the physical retail sector, such as staff shortages, structural inflation, and the need for centralized dynamic pricing, make store digitalization an operational necessity for food and retail chains worldwide. Pricer is entering the second half of the year with a strong position, growing order volumes, a streamlined and scalable organizational structure, and leading, competitive solutions.

Magnus Larsson

President and CEO

Pricer AB will present its interim report for the second quarter 2026 in a webcast that will held on the day of publication at 13.00 CEST.

Link to the webcast: access.dnbcarnegie.com/companies/1494/live

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Larsson, President and CEO, +46 70 431 68 51

Claes Wenthzel, CFO, +46 70 862 01 22

info@pricer.com

This information constitutes insider information that Pricer AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

About Pricer

Pricer is a pioneer and partner for in-store communication and digitalization in the rapidly evolving retail tech landscape. As a global technology leader, we empower leading retailers worldwide to shape effortless and inspiring shopping experiences that fundamentally change buying behaviors, boost sales, and drive operational efficiency. Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, we deliver scalable, high-performing solutions that easily integrate with existing systems, are energy-efficient, and user-friendly. Founded in Sweden in 1991 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Pricer has delivered over 380 million electronic shelf labels in more than 28,000 stores across more than 80 countries. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com