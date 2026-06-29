Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group discloses financial performance for the period April-May 2026 in connection with the public takeover offer

In connection with the public takeover offer announced by Riesling Ventures AB on 29 June 2026, Viva Wine Group AB (publ) ("Viva Wine Group" or the "Company") hereby discloses information regarding the Company's financial performance for the period 1 April-31 May 2026.

Financial performance 1 April-31 May 2026

Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 1,032 million, corresponding to an increase of 33.2 per cent compared with the corresponding period in 2025. The growth is driven by the acquisitions of Delta Wines and Alpha Brands.

The Group's organic growth during the period, in relation to the corresponding period in the previous year, amounted to -8.3 per cent, partly as a result of the timing of Easter in the respective years.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 54 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.2 per cent for the period. The adjusted EBITA margin for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to 7.5 per cent.

Comments on the financial performance 1 April-31 May 2026

Market conditions have been characterised by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty as a result of the war in the Middle East, which has had a negative impact on consumer sentiment and led to lower sales than expected.

During the period, the Company has noted a negative impact from increased freight costs.

The weakened consumer sentiment, increased freight costs and an uncertain currency situation are expected to continue to affect the Company's financial performance.

The financial information above refers to consolidated figures for Viva Wine Group for the period 1 April-31 May 2026. The financial information has been obtained from the Company's internal accounting system and has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

For further information, please contact:

Linn Gäfvert

linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se

+ 46 730 86 89 90

About Viva Wine Group AB

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VIVA). More information at www.vivagroup.se.

This information is information that Viva Wine Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-29 07:15 CEST.