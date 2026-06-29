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WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Xetra
29.06.26 | 11:21
5,100 Euro
-5,90 % -0,320
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTITUDE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0805,16011:46
5,0805,16011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 10:34 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Multitude AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Multitude AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29. Jun 2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name Multitude AG
Street address Grafenauweg 8
Postal code 6300
City Zug
LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

NameLocationCountry
Fundsight S.A. Mamer Luxembourg

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

24.04.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New4.95% 0% 4.95% 21,723,960
Previous notification5.20% 0% 5.20% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISINAbsoluteIn %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
CH1398992755 0 1,075,000 0.00% 4.95%
Total1,075,000 4.95%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total0 0.00%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

15.06.2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet https://www.multitude.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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