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WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Xetra
13.07.26 | 17:35
5,500 Euro
+2,61 % +0,140
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
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MULTITUDE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3805,58017:54
5,4605,66017:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 16:22 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13. Jul 2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Half-annual financial report

Date of disclosure: 13.08.2026

  • Language: English
    Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet https://www.multitude.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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