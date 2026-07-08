Multitude AG: Multitude Capital Oyj publishes prospectus and applies for listing of EUR 70 million Capital Notes on Nasdaq Stockholm

08. Jul 2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, 08 July 2026 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, ("Multitude", "Guarantor" or "Group") announces, that Multitude Capital Oyj (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Multitude AG, has published a prospectus and submitted an application for admission to trading of its EUR 70 million subordinated perpetual capital notes on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Issuer placed EUR 70 million in subordinated perpetual capital notes qualifying as IFRS equity on 11 March 2026, under a framework of up to EUR 120 million. The capital notes were priced at 96.00 per cent. of the nominal amount and carry a floating rate coupon of 3-month EURIBOR plus 8.90 per cent. per annum until (but excluding) the step-up date of 23 March 2031 and, in respect of the period from (and including) the step-up date, 13.40 per cent. per annum. The Issuer may, at its sole discretion, elect to defer any interest payment, in whole or in part. The capital notes are guaranteed by Multitude AG and have ISIN NO0013726XXX (the "Capital Notes"). The Issuer may redeem the Capital Notes on the step-up date or any interest payment date thereafter.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "FIN-FSA") has on 7 July 2026 approved the prospectus for the Capital Notes (the "Prospectus"). The FIN-FSA has, at the request of the Issuer, notified the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority of the approval of the Prospectus in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation.

The Prospectus is available in English, together with a Swedish translation of the summary, on Multitude's website at: https://www.multitude.com/investors.

The Issuer has submitted an application for admission to trading of the Capital Notes (ISIN NO0013726XXX) on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. The Capital Notes are expected to be admitted to trading on or about 10 July 2026.

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com

About Multitude Capital Oyj:

Multitude Capital Oyj acts as Multitude Group's funding vehicle, issuing bonds to support liquidity for the Group's operations.

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com