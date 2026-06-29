Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing technical and development work at its 100%-owned Hat Project in northwestern British Columbia. Following the Company's June 9, 2026 announcement reporting assay results from drill holes H102 to H108, which extended Hat mineralization approximately 150 metres east beyond the known resource envelope, Doubleview is advancing a work program designed to support continued resource growth, technical de-risking and the next phase of project evaluation.

The Company's current drilling program remains focused on increasing the size and confidence of the Hat deposit in support of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") currently targeted for early 2027, while also generating information relevant to ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") planning.

Highlights

Ongoing drilling is focused on expanding the Hat deposit and supporting the next updated MRE targeted for early 2027.

The current drill plan is under review and is being optimized to improve efficiency and better align with the Company's MRE and PFS objectives.

Doubleview is nearing a final decision on the selection of a metallurgical laboratory following an extensive international review process led by the Company's metallurgical team.

Baseline environmental studies have been initiated, and field equipment has been shipped for installation in the coming weeks.

The Company is fully funded to carry out its currently planned work programs.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented:

"The results we announced in June marked an important step forward for the Hat Project, and the ongoing drilling program is designed to build on that momentum. With mineralization now extended beyond the previously defined resource envelope, we are increasingly confident that Hat is moving toward the next stage of development. Our immediate objective is to support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for early 2027 while advancing the technical work necessary for pre-feasibility planning."

"At the same time, we are progressing the parallel workstreams required to move a project of this scale forward responsibly and efficiently. These include optimizing the current drill plan, completing metallurgical program planning, initiating baseline environmental studies and maintaining the financial capacity to execute on our objectives."

"We also believe the strategic relevance of Hat continues to strengthen. In a market where secure North American sources of critical minerals are becoming increasingly important, Hat's exposure to copper, cobalt and scandium in a Canadian jurisdiction positions the Project as a potentially important long-term contributor to domestic and allied supply chains."

Doubleview believes that recent developments in cobalt markets and North American critical minerals policy continue to underscore the long-term strategic value of polymetallic projects located in stable jurisdictions. While Hat remains an exploration and development-stage project, management believes its combination of copper, cobalt, scandium, gold and silver provides important exposure to metals that are increasingly relevant to electrification, industrial resilience and supply chain security.

The Company will provide further updates as technical planning advances and key milestones are reached.

PEA Snapshot - Hat Project

After-tax NPV(5%) of C$6.73 - C$7.27 billion at consensus metal prices

After-tax NPV(5%) of C$13.53 - C$14.85 billion at spot metal prices

23% IRR at consensus prices; 32% - 39% IRR at spot prices

25-year mine life based on a 120,000 tonnes-per-day processing rate

609 Mt Measured & Indicated and 503 Mt Inferred mineral resources

First 10 years average annual production of 74 kt copper, 254 koz gold, 376 koz silver and 2.7 kt cobalt

Qualified Person

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp. is mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: LA1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation of drill results; the potential extension of mineralization; the identification and significance of the far east mineralized zone; the potential incorporation of drill holes after H101 into future geological models, Mineral Resource Estimates, Preliminary Economic Assessments or other economic studies; the potential for future conversion of Mineral Resources into higher confidence categories; future drilling plans; future exploration programs; the potential economic significance of scandium, cobalt, copper, gold and silver mineralization; and the continued advancement of the Hat Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable at the time they are made, including assumptions regarding geological continuity, future exploration results, metallurgical recoveries, metal prices, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, access to the property, and the Company's ability to complete future technical studies. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; uncertainty of geological interpretation; uncertainty of Mineral Resource estimation; volatility in metal prices; metallurgical and processing risks; permitting and environmental risks; title and access risks; financing risks; equipment availability; First Nations consultation and engagement; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303228

Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.