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WKN: A2JMY9 | ISIN: CA02028L1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 8X9
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 08:18
0,228 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ALMADEX MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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ALMADEX MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 13:36 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Almadex Minerals Ltd.: Almadex Announces Sale of El Cobre NSR Royalty

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: "DEX") is pleased to announce that it has sold the 1.75% NSR royalty on the El Cobre project located in Veracruz, Mexico to Minerales Criticos de Mexico, S.A.P.I. De C.V., a private Mexican company, for US$500,000 plus applicable taxes.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Morgan J. Poliquin"

Morgan J. Poliquin, PhD, PEng

President and CEO

Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things, the sale of the Company's 1.75% NSR royalty on the El Cobre project located in Veracruz, Mexico. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, equipment availability and general economic, market or business conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. There can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Almadex Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadexminerals.com
http://www.almadexminerals.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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