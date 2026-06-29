Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report completion of additional fieldwork including an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over its 100% owned, road-accessible Kinkaid project in Nevada's Walker Lane trend. The new work was carried out in follow-up to highly encouraging previous results (see news, March 17, 2026 and August 7, 2025), which outlined multiple epithermal gold-silver and potential underlying porphyry copper-gold-silver targets. Importantly, the airborne survey and recently completed mapping and sampling has identified new, large-scale porphyry and epithermal targets in addition to those previously identified.

"The results of the airborne geophysical survey combined with the recent discovery of numerous additional copper-gold-silver showings have generated a significant new porphyry target as well as firming up the signature of several previously suspected centres", noted John Biczok, Oreterra's Vice President of Exploration. "The project now warrants ground geophysical surveys (Induced Polarization + Magnetotelluric) over at least five targets thought to represent the main porphyry targets and the exposed epithermal gold zones overlying some of them, with the goal of generating drill targets for initial testing as early as next year."

"Kinkaid has progressed rapidly," said Kevin Keough, Oreterra's CEO. "It now provides the Company with a second really outstanding, near drill-ready copper-gold-silver property with apparent porphyry-epithermal targets of considerable scale, to complement our high-profile Trek South porphyry copper-gold-silver discovery prospect in BC's Golden Triangle, where first-ever drilling will commence within weeks."

A detailed corporate presentation on the Kinkaid project and a table of the April-May, 2026 assay results discussed in this news release are available on the Company's website at: https://www.oreterra.com/investors.

Airborne Geophysical Survey Highlights

A low-level helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey was completed in May across the entire Kinkaid property. The survey identified several large new targets in addition to outlining the geophysical signature of previously suspected porphyry centres (see Figure 1).

The radiometric survey effectively outlined the potassic signature created by sericite alteration associated with known copper-gold mineralization on the property: A prominent 1.7 x 1.0 km potassic anomaly was outlined over the postulated Bismark Hill-Southern Barite porphyry target. Another significant potassic anomaly with a coincident magnetic low measuring 1.2 x 0.9 km, was outlined in a new area only recently investigated by the Company. Widespread copper prospects and potentially significant alteration patterns were noted across this area in April 2026 and limited initial sampling here has returned gold assays from trace to 7.59 g/t Au, copper values from 0.09% to >1% Cu, and several high values of mercury and antimony. Apparent porphyry-style "B-Veins" were observed at one site. Results of further sampling conducted in June are pending; maps and full details of this new target will be presented when assays are received and compiled.



Sampling Highlights

Bismark Hill Gold Zone (photo, below):

A series of 1 metre wide chip samples taken across a 15 metre wide section of sericitized felsic volcanics hosting the recently discovered Bismark Epithermal Gold Zone returned weighted, composite assays of 0.87 g/t Au over 15 metres, including 1.18 g/t Au over 10 metres and 2.05 g/t Au over 5 metres.

Five samples of red, quartz veined and pyritic, hematitic nodules scattered throughout the sericitized zone, assayed from 2.77 g/t Au to 22.48 g/t Au, adding to the Company's previous sample results of up to 50.5 g/t Au (see news, March 17, 2026). These nodules are up to 12 cm across and are believed to host the great majority of gold in this zone. Future work including an IP survey will aim to determine if these nodules are related to a more pervasive, high-grade mineralized zone at depth.

The mineralized exposure at the Bismark Hill Gold Zone is part of a >300 m wide cluster of altered and variably mineralized gold and copper prospects within the larger, 1.7 x 1.0 km wide, postulated Bismark Hill-Southern Barite porphyry system indicated by mineralized showings, geophysical results, satellite short-wave infrared patterns, and visible discolouration.





Photo 1: Bismark Hill Gold Zone, 2026 chip sample intervals (demarcated with orange paint).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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PM Skarn & Gold Zone

Follow-up sampling of the gold-bearing chalcedonic quartz flooding/veins and manganese oxide cemented breccias in this 20-30 metre wide zone discovered in 2024 (see news, August 27, 2024) returned a property-high assay of 31.16 g/t Au from a nondescript float boulder of chalcedonic vein and 1.34 g/t Au from a breccia sample.

Gold mineralization in this zone now appears largely confined to the chalcedonic quartz that forms flooded zones and veins cutting the local quartzite, as well as local intervals of brecciated quartzite cemented by manganese oxides. Samples of other quartz vein styles are generally barren. The zone is primarily a 20-30 metre wide, NW-SE linear trend of in-place or locally derived boulders with minor outcrops, flanked by several metres of sporadically gold-bearing brecciated quartzite on its northeast margin and exposed for a strike length of about 50 metres. A small dump at an old prospect pit a further 40 metres along strike to the southeast contains very high-grade, epithermal vein material assaying 93.5 to 1,725 g/t silver as well as high levels of antimony, copper, lead, mercury and zinc (see news, March 10, 2022).

Field work in June 2026 located the probable strike extension of the PM Gold Zone 110 metres to the northwest of the original discovery. A 10 metre wide zone here is littered with fragments of agate quartz and local chalcedonic quartz. Agate-type quartz is known to form in the upper portion of some epithermal gold vein systems; assays from the June samples are pending. With the discovery of this new site the total length of the exposed PM epithermal vein system is now believed to be at least 200 metres.

The PM Gold Zone lies along the margins of an anomalous discoloured area measuring at least 900 x 400 metres, containing numerous historic gold-tungsten mines and prospects. An IP + MT survey is now being planned to test both this broad anomaly for it's underlying skarn and porphyry potential and the extent of the adjacent epithermal gold vein system.

Montreal Mine North

A 500 metre long series of at least 10 old prospect pits and trenches trending NNE from the main Montreal Mine workings was examined in May, 2026. Almost all of these northern prospects consist of multiple NNE-trending quartz veins up to 60 cm wide with extensive secondary copper minerals, some relic chalcopyrite, and relatively minor alteration compared to the intense sericite alteration at the main workings.

10 of the 17 chip and grab samples collected from veins in this area assayed >1% Cu and the other 5 copper-bearing samples assayed 0.2 to 0.63% Cu. In addition, 10 samples assayed from 0.82 to 12.54 g/t Au and 8 samples assayed from 14.7 to >1,000 g/t silver (Ag) .

Importantly, some of the samples also contained highly anomalous levels of bismuth (4 samples from 143 ppm to >2,000 ppm Bi), mercury (7 samples from 252 to >50,000 ppb Hg ) and antimony (3 samples from 76 to 637 ppm Sb ). These metals indicate that these northern showings have a more epithermal (shallow, low temperature) signature than the main mine workings to the south.

Highly mineralized Cu-Au ± Ag prospects and old mine workings have now been traced over a 1 km long linear trend at the Montreal Mine. The presence of significant copper levels along with the precious metals strongly suggests that the mineralization has a magmatic source, presumed to be a porphyry copper type system at depth. Ground geophysical surveys (IP + MT) are planned over this target area in the fall in an effort to outline this system.

*Readers should note that grab samples are by their nature selective, and despite our best efforts may not always be representative of the true style and overall grade of mineralization.





Figure 1: Kinkaid Project claim blocks, prospects, epithermal gold zones and postulated porphyry centres

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QA/QC

Rock samples reported herein were a mix of chip and grab samples considered generally representative of the various old mine dumps, veins and outcrops being sampled. The samples collected in the 2026 program and discussed in this document were submitted to the Standards Council of Canada ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited Bureau Veritas laboratory in Reno, Nevada and Vancouver, BC. A rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented in the form of blanks and Certified Reference Material standards inserted at every 10th position in the sample series. The assay results of these standards and blanks have been within the acceptable ranges.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Oreterra Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in northwest Ontario and has lead the teams conducting all of the Company's field work at Kinkaid.

About Oreterra Metals Corp.

Oreterra Metals Corp. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the most significant of which is the newly-identified Trek South prospect located to the southeast of Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek project, currently undergoing pre-feasibility studies. Following a highly successful $9.7 million financing closed earlier in the year, a maiden two-phase, approximately 10,000 metre drill program at Trek South is now fully funded, for execution commencing July 16, 2026. Drilling will test the 1.6 km wide zone of porphyry-style alteration, mineralization, and underlying coincident strong IP, MT and magnetic anomalies present at Trek South. In addition, the first significant exploration work since 2007 is now planned for Oreterra's JW porphyry prospect, located 6 km northwest of Galore Creek.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Cu-Ag workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Oreterra also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC. (Technical presentations on each of the Kinkaid, Scossa and Lundmark-Akow Lake properties, authored by J. Biczok, P.Geo, are available at https://www.oreterra.com/investors).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303230

Source: Oreterra Metals Corp.