Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that construction of a 30-person fly-in camp is underway as per schedule at its Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek tenures in BC's Golden Triangle. The Trek South camp will house crews for two core drills, in addition to geophysical and geological personnel, and is expected to be operational by month's end. The camp is located only 1.2 kms directly upslope from the constructed portion of the Galore Creek - Highway 37 road. A $20 million contribution toward the construction of the middle one third of this road was announced in September 2024 by the Canadian government. Oreterra will be seeking access to this road for future operations.

"As a new drill prospect only recently revealed by glacial ice melt, a mid-July start for this year's first-ever drill program was stipulated by the Company's exploration permit with the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Metals," said Kevin Keough, Chief Executive Officer. "However, environmental and archaeological site-clearing surveys being completed today and tomorrow, are expected to allow for a program start as early as June 15 in future years. Nonetheless, the months of August and early September generally offer the best weather conditions in this particular area of the Golden Triangle, and we're very much looking forward to taking advantage of the coming weather window to achieve a discovery at Trek South. We have the financial resources, the team, and the plan."

Trek South Exploration Program: This season's program will follow the recommendations of a NI 43-101 technical report dated January 20, 2026, a copy of which may be found at https://www.oreterra.com/investors and on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The technical report recommends two initial phases of drilling at Trek South, with widely spaced holes appropriate to the porphyry copper-gold-silver target type and the large scale of the prospect. The phase 1 Trek South drill program as initially planned will encompass approximately 5,000 metres of drilling in 8 widely spaced angled core holes. Some adjustment to the number of holes, locations, lengths, dips and azimuths is expected to occur as the rocks tell their story. Subject to the success of phase 1, a second phase of drilling would expand the drilled area with step-backs and step-outs encompassing an estimated 4,600 metres of additional drilling in 8 widely space angled core holes.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Oreterra Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Oreterra Metals Corp.

Oreterra Metals Corp. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the most significant of which is the newly-identified Trek South prospect located adjacent to the southeast of Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek project, currently undergoing pre-feasibility studies. Following a highly successful $9.7 million financing closed earlier in the year, a maiden drill program at Trek South will commence in early August. Drilling will test the 1.6 km wide zone of porphyry-style alteration, mineralization, metal values, and underlying coincident strong IP, MT and magnetic anomalies present at Trek South. In addition, the first significant exploration work since 2007 is now planned for Oreterra's JW porphyry prospect, located 6 km northwest of Galore Creek.

Additional wholly-owned Oreterra interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Cu-Ag workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Oreterra also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC. Technical presentations on each of the Kinkaid, Scossa and Lundmark-Akow Lake properties, authored by J. Biczok, P.Geo, are available at https://www.oreterra.com/investors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305398

Source: Oreterra Metals Corp.