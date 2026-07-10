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Saturday, July 11 at 5:00 PM EST and via the links below

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Tune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring these standout companies:

NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) - A strategic U.S. antimony opportunity is beginning to emerge in Nevada. NevGold is advancing its past-producing Limousine Butte project with near-surface antimony potential tied to historical gold operations, positioning the company to benefit from the growing push for domestic critical mineral supply chains while maintaining exposure to gold exploration and development.

Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) - Canada's growing focus on defense and domestic procurement is creating new opportunities across military, cyber, health, and space technologies. With long-standing relationships across Canadian and NATO markets, Calian Group is expanding its presence through integrated defense solutions, international growth, and strategic acquisitions that support long-term contract visibility.

Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSX: TSK) (OTCQB: TSKFF) - The transition from explorer to producer is a milestone few junior mining companies achieve. After recording its first gold sales, Talisker Resources is advancing a district-scale growth strategy in British Columbia, combining ongoing production, resource expansion, and future development plans. The company is positioning itself to capitalize on the long-term potential of one of Canada's historic gold-producing regions.

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) - Historic U.S. mining districts are drawing renewed attention as domestic resource development gains strategic importance. In South Dakota's Homestake District, ongoing engineering work and exploration are helping outline a potential future gold producer. Backed by defined resources and a planned pre-feasibility study, Dakota Gold is progressing toward key development milestones while evaluating district-scale growth opportunities.

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) - Demand for copper continues to grow alongside global electrification trends, while early-stage discovery opportunities remain a key focus for investors. In British Columbia's Golden Triangle, Oreterra Metals is launching the first drill program on a newly identified copper-gold target that has never previously been tested. The program marks an important step in evaluating the scale and potential of a prospective porphyry system.

Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) (NYSE American: TII) - A domestic critical minerals strategy is beginning to take shape. Titan Mining is expanding beyond zinc production through U.S.-based graphite processing and future germanium recovery potential tied to its New York operations, positioning the company within the growing push for secure North American supply chains.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) - As interest in sustainable agriculture and domestic fertilizer supply continues to grow, phosphate resources in stable jurisdictions are drawing renewed attention. Nevada Organic Phosphate is advancing a phosphate project with applications in organic farming, supported by ongoing drilling programs designed to define the scale of the deposit and support future development planning.

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV) (TSXV: ODV) - A fully permitted, fully financed gold development project is quickly advancing through pre-construction and toward full construction, while exploration continues to unlock district-scale potential in British Columbia. Active ongoing underground development, exploration drilling, and a fully-financed pathway are supporting the advancement of a large-scale gold project. With production slated for in 2028/2029, Osisko Development continues to advance key milestones while evaluating significant district-scale growth potential.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

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TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

Airing on FOX Business News national!

Saturday, July 11 @ 5:00pm ET

Biz Television Network:

Fri, July 17 @ 6:30am ET

Sun, June 19 @ 1:00pm ET

Mon, June 20 @ 8:30am ET

Tues, June 21 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

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https://www.b-tv.com/post/btv-spotlights-nevgold-calian-group-talisker-resources-dakota-gold-oreterra-metals-titan-mining-nevada-organic-phosphate-osisko-development-fox19

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304812

Source: BTV