Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its geological team has mobilized to Bronson Camp, in the vicinity of the Company's new, large scale Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect. The Trek South target has only recently been revealed by glacial ice melt, and is located adjacent to the giant Teck-Newmont Galore Creek deposits in BC's Golden Triangle. From Bronson Camp initial preparations are being made for the establishment of a drill camp at Trek South proper, with camp build commencing on July 16th and drilling anticipated to get underway with two drills at approximately month's end. The summer work program will also aim to advance several other promising porphyry copper-gold and Eskay Creek-type VMS targets in the Trek-Galore Creek area.

"The near-term road ahead of us looks really exciting," said Kevin Keough, CEO. "Trek South has all the hallmarks of a significant discovery in-the-making and we are very much looking forward to collaring the drills directly into the alteration, copper mineralization, and metal values prominent in the bare rock on surface. We have an outstanding field team led by John Biczok, our Vice President, Exploration, and will shortly have a full complement of field personnel on site, with camp and drilling operations managed by Equity Exploration Consultants of Vancouver. Further updates will be provided as the program advances, with initial drill results anticipated in August."

"The porphyry copper-gold deposits that Oreterra is targeting in the Golden Triangle typically occur in clusters," said John Biczok, Vice President, Exploration. "We are fortunate at the Trek project to have not only the new Trek South prospect and the known porphyry zone at nearby Trek North, but several underexplored prospects nearby that we will also seek to advance from our base at Trek South."

2026 Exploration Targets

Trek Property: In addition to the first ever drill program on the 1.6 km wide porphyry target at Trek South, defined by an intense, large-scale induced polarization chargeability high, a coincident magnetic high, a coincident magneto-telluric anomaly, broad exposures of porphyry-type alteration, veining, visible copper mineralization and values of copper, gold, silver and other elements, several underexplored nearby prospects will also be evaluated. These include the Tundra Zone porphyry target, located 1 km west of Trek South, the Tomb Zone porphyry target, located 1.3 km north of Trek South, and the Toe Zone Eskay Creek style VMS target, located 600 metres west of Trek South.

JW Property: Considered to be Oreterra's most promising porphyry prospect outside the Trek claims, the JW claim is located just 6 km northwest of the >1 billion tonne Galore Creek deposits currently undergoing pre-feasibility studies by a Teck-Newmont JV. The claim is entirely surrounded by the Teck-Newmont tenures. In August a contract geological crew will undertake an 8-10 day mapping and sampling program across the target area.

Red Line Property: Work by the Company on the Red Line claims in 2023, located southeast of Trek, led to the discovery of a previously undocumented syenite pluton closely resembling key intrusives at the Galore Creek and Burgundy Ridge porphyry deposits. Mapping and sampling work planned for this field season will be the first thorough examination of this intriguing target.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Oreterra Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in northwest Ontario and has lead the teams doing all of the Company's field work in the Golden Triangle since 2018.

About Oreterra Metals Corp.

Oreterra Metals Corp. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the most significant of which is the newly-identified Trek South prospect located adjacent to the southeast of Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek project, currently undergoing pre-feasibility studies. Following a highly successful $9.7 million financing closed earlier in the year, a maiden two-phase, approximately 10,000 metre drill program at Trek South is now fully funded, for execution commencing July 16, 2026. Drilling will test the 1.6 km wide zone of porphyry-style alteration, mineralization, metal values, and underlying coincident strong IP, MT and magnetic anomalies present at Trek South. In addition, the first significant exploration work since 2007 is now planned for Oreterra's JW porphyry prospect, located 6 km northwest of Galore Creek.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Cu-Ag workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Oreterra also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC. (Technical presentations on each of the Kinkaid, Scossa and Lundmark-Akow Lake properties, authored by J. Biczok, P.Geo, are available at https://www.oreterra.com/investors).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303897

Source: Oreterra Metals Corp.