GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Renews and Expands Partnership with Riot Games

Stream Hatchet, a GameSquare Company, announces annual renewal with Riot Games extending relationship dating back to 2019

Partnership leverages GameSquare's full suite of data, analytics and creator intelligence tools to power Riot's global esports portfolio

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) ("GameSquare" or the "Company") today announced that Riot Games has renewed and expanded its relationship with GameSquare's Stream Hatchet and Sideqik platforms.

Riot Games has renewed its longstanding esports reporting relationship with Stream Hatchet, extending a partnership that has supported Riot since 2019. In addition, Riot has re-signed its influencer teams for a third year across both Stream Hatchet and Sideqik, further expanding the use of GameSquare's data, analytics and creator intelligence tools across Riot's global gaming and esports ecosystem.

"Our relationship with Riot Games is a powerful example of how GameSquare's platform can grow with leading publishers as their needs evolve across esports, creator marketing and influencer strategy," stated Eduard Montserrat, CEO of Stream Hatchet. "What began as a longstanding esports reporting partnership through Stream Hatchet has expanded into a broader relationship that supports Riot's influencer teams with the full suite of Stream Hatchet and Sideqik tools. We believe this reflects the strength of our data platform, the value of our integrated technology stack, and the growing importance of measurable creator-driven engagement across the gaming industry."

Riot Games, renowned for creating iconic franchises like League of Legends and VALORANT, utilizes GameSquare's SaaS-based tools across its global esports event scheduling operations for League of Legends Esports (LoL Esports) and the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). Stream Hatchet's suite of esports measurement and performance solutions are instrumental in Riot's ability to better understand and track audience and viewership trends across its 70+ esports leagues and more than 130 live esports events that take place annually around the world. This data empowers Riot Games' esports operation teams to make decisions around event scheduling and tournament formats that super serve both the pro player and fan experience around esports' biggest events including the League of Legends World Championship and VALORANT Champions.

The expanded partnership highlights GameSquare's ability to serve leading global game publishers through an integrated technology platform spanning live streaming analytics, esports viewership measurement, creator discovery, influencer management and campaign performance reporting. By combining Stream Hatchet's leadership in live streaming and esports analytics with Sideqik's influencer intelligence and creator marketing capabilities, GameSquare provides publishers and brands with a broader view of audience behavior across gaming, esports, live streaming and social platforms.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet delivers real-time, actionable insights into the gaming and live-streaming ecosystem across 16 platforms. From performance benchmarking to campaign ROI and influencer intelligence, Stream Hatchet empowers game publishers, brands, agencies, and tournament organizers with the industry's most granular data and reporting tools.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

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GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-renews-and-expands-partnership-with-riot-games-1181751