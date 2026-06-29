GuideAI Health Corp. to Begin Trading on Cboe Canada Under the Symbol "GDAI"

BOSTON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideAI Health Corp. ("GuideAI" or the "Company") (Cboe CA: GDAI) is pleased to report that the Company has received final approval to list its common shares (the "Shares") on Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada"). The Company anticipates that the Shares will begin trading at the market open on the 29th of June 2026.

Once listed, the Shares are expected to trade under the ticker symbol "GDAI," with an ISIN of CA40173G1XXX and a CUSIP of 40173G101. Investors can trade shares of GDAI through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerages and full-service dealers.

"Going public represents an important milestone for GuideAI as we scale our platform and expand access to advanced diagnostic technology," said Raj Shah, Chief Executive Officer of GuideAI Health Corp. "We are excited to join the Cboe Canada community and look forward to advancing our mission of improving outcomes for patients, clinicians, and shareholders alike."

"We are pleased to welcome GuideAI to Cboe Canada," said CEO, Joacim Wiklander. "Their work at the intersection of artificial intelligence and cardiovascular health represents exactly the kind of innovative, high-growth company that Canadian public markets should be supporting. We look forward to their continued growth as a publicly listed company."

About GuideAI Health Corp.

GuideAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence to enable the early detection of vascular disease and support more precise treatment decisions. Its platform analyzes routine CT scans to identify peripheral vascular disease. By surfacing disease earlier, GuideAI aims to improve patient outcomes while helping hospitals and radiology groups deliver more comprehensive vascular care.

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is Canada's senior stock exchange providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists companies and investment products seeking a robust and internationally recognized platform that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Raj Shah

CEO

Contact:

Phone: (416) 309-3583

Email: info@guideaihealth.com

www.guideaihealth.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated listing and commencement of trading of the Shares on Cboe Canada, the expected trading symbol, and the Company's business plans and objectives. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that management considers reasonable as of the date of this release, including that Cboe Canada will grant final listing approval and that all listing conditions will be satisfied.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, delays in or failure to obtain final Cboe Canada approval, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cboe Canada has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.