Energous Wireless Power Solutions Added to the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (Nasdaq: WATT), a pioneer in over-the-air wireless power networks, today announced it has been added as a member of the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, effective with the opening of US markets today, as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The June reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data, as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

Mallorie Burak, CEO and CFO of Energous, stated, "Inclusion in the Russell Indexes is a meaningful milestone that reflects the commercial and financial transformation Energous has undergone. Over the past several years, we have moved from technological development to active production deployments with some of the largest enterprises in the world, and the market is now recognizing that progress. We believe Russell Index inclusion will expand our visibility with a broader institutional investor audience and introduce the Energous story to investors who may not yet have followed our journey."

About Energous Wireless Power Solutions

Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT) provides wireless power networks for Ambient IoT, combining over-the-air power delivery with battery-free sensing and real-time asset visibility. The company's PowerBridge transmitters and e-Sense Tags help businesses track and monitor critical assets, inventory, and environments without the ongoing maintenance burden of conventional battery-powered sensors. For more information, visit www.energous.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about our financial results, expected company growth, and operational initiatives. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous' views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

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