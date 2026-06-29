Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont: Community Bancorp. Achieves First-Time Inclusion to the Russell 2000 Index

DERBY, VT / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Community National Bank's parent company, Community Bancorp. (NASDAQ:CMTV), today announced it has been added to the Russell 2000 Index, effective after the U.S. market closed on June 26, 2026, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. Indexes.

Community National Bank is a community-focused financial institution celebrating 175 years of serving Vermont and surrounding regions. In this landmark year, the bank was named to the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State-Banks 2026 as the top-rated bank in Vermont, a distinction earned for five consecutive years.

"We are honored to be included in the Russell 2000 Index for the first time, an important milestone that reflects the strength and stability of our organization," said Christopher Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bancorp. and Community National Bank. "Following our recent uplisting on Nasdaq and as we celebrate 175 years of service, this recognition underscores the dedication of our employees and the trust our customers and shareholders place in us. We are proud to represent our communities on a national stage and remain focused on building long-term value."

About the Russell 2000 Index

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of approximately 2,000 small-cap U.S. companies and is widely regarded as a leading benchmark for the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the index is determined primarily by market capitalization and is reconstituted annually.

About Community National Bank

Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with retail banking offices located in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg Falls as well as loan offices located in Burlington, Vermont and Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's financial condition, capital status, dividend payment practices, business outlook and affairs. Although these statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates, actual conditions, results, and events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, as they could be influenced by numerous factors which are unpredictable and outside the Company's control.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include, among others, the following: (1) general economic or monetary conditions, either nationally or regionally, continue to decline, resulting in a deterioration in credit quality or diminished demand for the Company's products and services; (2) changes in laws or government rules, or the way in which courts interpret those laws or rules, adversely affect the financial industry generally or the Company's business in particular, or may impose additional costs and regulatory requirements; (3) interest rates change in such a way as to reduce the Company's interest margins and its funding sources; and (4) competitive pressures increase among financial services providers in the Company's northern New England market area or in the financial services industry generally, including pressures from nonbank financial service providers, from increasing consolidation and integration of financial service providers and from changes in technology and delivery systems.

These statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@communitynationalbank.com

SOURCE: Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/community-bancorp.-achieves-first-time-inclusion-to-the-russell-2000-1183816