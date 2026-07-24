Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont: Community Bancorp. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

DERBY, VT / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Community Bancorp. (NASDAQ:CMTV), the parent company of Community National Bank (the "Bank"), reported consolidated earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, of $4.7 million or $0.84 per share, an increase of $628,008 or 15.47% compared to $4.1 million or $0.72 per share reported for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $9.1 million, or $1.62 per share, also a significant increase of $1.5 million or 19.40% compared to $7.6 million or $1.34 per share in the same period in 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

(Unaudited)

Six months Ended Quarter Ended Six months Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Return on average assets 1.47 % 1.53 % 1.29 % 1.38 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets 1.96 % 2.11 % 1.67 % 1.81 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.63 % 15.83 % 15.05 % 15.62 % Net Interest Margin 3.88 % 3.95 % 3.56 % 3.64 % Efficiency Ratio 54.2 % 52.8 % 57.3 % 55.8 % Noninterest expense to average assets 2.31 % 2.37 % 2.24 % 2.29 % Dividend payout 30.86 % 29.76 % 35.82 % 33.33 % Fully diluted tangible book value per common share (1) $ 19.51 $ 19.51 $ 16.63 $ 16.63 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 16.05 % 16.05 % 14.85 % 14.85 % Total common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 14.79 % 14.79 % 13.60 % 13.60 % Tier I Capital to Average Assets (2) 10.63 % 10.63 % 10.06 % 10.06 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.41 % 9.41 % 8.21 % 8.21 % Earnings per common share $ 1.62 $ 0.84 $ 1.34 $ 0.72 Weighted average number of common shares

used in computing earnings per share 5,590,465 5,594,749 5,608,997 5,612,675

(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" section of this document for additional detail. (2) Represents Bank-only ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the Bank's June 30, 2026 FDIC Call Report.

Total assets for the Company at June 30, 2026, were $1.17 billion, a decrease of $114.8 million from year end 2025, but $6.2 million or 0.53% higher compared to $1.17 billion as of June 30, 2025. The year-to-date change primarily reflects annual maturities of municipal non arbitrage relationships and lower cash balances used to pay off two maturing advances totaling $25.0 million, as well as a cyclical decrease in deposit balances. Contributing to the Company's year-over-year growth in assets was growth in the Company's gross loan portfolio of $28.8 million, or 3.06%, compared to the 2025 period. Deposit balances increased $48.7 million, or 5.22%, compared to the same period in 2025 but decreased $89.0 million or 8.31% since year end 2025 reflecting cyclical changes. The year-over-year loan growth was primarily funded by a combination of cash, maturities of securities, as well as an increase in core deposits.

The Company's securities portfolio totaled $128 million as of June 30, 2026, an 11.45% decrease compared to $144.6 million as of December 31, 2025. The portfolio is classified as available-for-sale and is required to be reported at fair market value with the unrealized loss, net of a deferred tax adjustment, as an adjustment to total equity. Such unrealized losses reflect the interest rate environment, as current rates remain below the coupon rates on the securities, resulting in a fair market value lower than current book values. As of June 30, 2026, the adjustment to equity was $9.4 million, representing an improvement of $3.1 million from the adjustment to equity of $12.5 million on June 30, 2026 and $9.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

Total net interest income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, increased $1.4 million, or 13.68%, to $11.2 million, compared to $9.9 million for the same quarter in 2025. The quarter-over-quarter improvement reflects an increase of $1.1 million, or 7.72%, in interest and fees on loans due to strong loan growth and higher yields, partially offset by higher interest on deposits expense of $37,533, or 0.94%. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, increased $2.9 million or 14.81%, to $22.2 million, compared to $19.3 million for the same period in 2025, reflecting the same trends.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $720,967 compared to $407,046 for the same period in 2025. The year-to-date provision for credit losses was $1.1 million, compared to $732,100 for the same period in 2025. The $380,373 year-over-year increase was driven primarily by strong loan growth. The provision for credit losses for June 30, 2026, was determined under Accounting Standard No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, of $2.3 million increased $254,036, or 12.34%, compared to $2.1million for the same period in 2025. Total non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, grew to $4.1 million, compared to $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $420,767, or 11.57% year-over-year. Total non-interest expenses increased $497,838, or 7.47%, for the second quarter comparison period, and $1.1 million, or 7.98%, for the six months period year-over-year.

Equity capital increased to $120.9 million, with a book value per share of $21.58, as of June 30, 2026, compared to equity capital of $113.7 million and a book value per share of $20.36 as of December 31, 2025, and $106.3 million and book value per share of $18.69 as of June 30, 2025. This change includes a decrease of $237,432 in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio year-to-date and a decrease of $3.1 million year-over-year, due to changing bond rates, which increased the fair market value of the investment portfolio, as well as an increase of $6.3 million year-to-date and an increase of $12.8 million year-over-year in retained earnings. The unrealized loss position is considered temporary and does not impact the Company's regulatory capital ratios. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed the optional redemption of all fifteen of the Company's outstanding shares of its Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The preferred stock value of $1,500,000 was included in the Company's equity capital as of June 30, 2025.

President and CEO Christopher Caldwell commented on the Company's results: "Through the first half of 2026, the company continued its strong performance. Community banking thrives through relationship-based banking and this long-term approach to clients and our communities continues to serve us well. Our inclusion in both the ABA Nasdaq Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index has increased the Company's visibility among investors and may support broader market awareness of our stock over time. Tangible book value per share increased by 17% for the year-to-date period compared to the same period of 2025. Year-to-date earnings per share increased 20% compared to the same period last year, and 16% for the second quarter compared to the same quarter of 2025. These results demonstrate the Company's commitment to serving our customers as Vermont's Community Bank. We are grateful for the trust that our communities, clients, and shareholders have placed in us."

As previously announced, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable August 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2026.

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. is the parent holding company for Community National Bank, headquartered in Derby, Vermont. Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with retail banking offices located in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg Falls as well as loan offices located in Burlington, Vermont and Lebanon, New Hampshire

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's financial condition, capital status, dividend payment practices, business outlook and affairs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Although these statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates, actual conditions, results, and events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, as they could be influenced by numerous factors which are unpredictable and outside the Company's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include, among others, the following: (1) general national or regional economic conditions, national fiscal or monetary policies, or national or international tariff or trade conditions result in a deterioration of the credit quality of our loan portfolio or diminished demand for the Company's products and services; (2) changes in laws or government rules, or the way in which courts interpret those laws or rules, adversely affect the financial industry generally or the Company's business in particular, or may impose additional costs and regulatory requirements; (3) interest rates change in such a way as to reduce the Company's interest margins and its funding sources; and (4) competitive pressures increase among financial services providers in the Company's northern New England market area or in the financial services industry generally, including pressures from nonbank financial service providers, from increasing consolidation and integration of financial service providers and from changes in technology and delivery systems, and other factors that are listed from time to time in our financial filings with the SEC, including our Forms 10Q and 10K. The Company cautions you not to rely unduly on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results or events. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as pre-tax, pre-provision income; fully diluted tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of this document.

Community Bancorp. And Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,772,554 $ 11,802,391 Federal funds sold and overnight deposits 5,840,996 116,259,370 Total cash and cash equivalents 25,613,550 128,061,761 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $139,848,277

and $156,694,754 at 06/30/26 and 12/31/25, respectively 127,982,828 144,528,758 Restricted equity securities, at cost 1,918,950 2,933,050 Loans held-for-sale 813,332 138,000 Loans 970,535,252 965,285,662 Allowance for credit losses (11,881,321 ) (10,864,983 ) Deferred net loan costs 940,423 786,604 Net loans 959,594,354 955,207,283 Bank premises and equipment, net 12,220,494 12,090,886 Accrued interest receivable 4,505,039 4,607,975 Bank owned life insurance 5,435,603 5,398,085 Goodwill 11,574,269 11,574,269 Other real estate owned - 319,019 Other assets 23,090,295 22,699,860 Total assets $ 1,172,748,714 $ 1,287,558,946 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand, non-interest bearing $ 204,738,374 $ 218,842,543 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 278,551,211 299,636,739 Money market funds 125,665,889 187,132,921 Savings 146,071,626 142,543,291 Time deposits, $250,000 and over 48,195,437 46,913,997 Other time deposits 178431659 175,598,510 Total deposits 981,654,196 1,070,668,001 Repurchase agreements 35,019,257 41,498,171 Borrowed funds 10,975,022 35,975,022 Junior subordinated debentures 12,887,000 12,887,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities 11,319,225 12,843,774 Total liabilities 1,051,854,700 1,173,871,968 Shareholders' Equity Common stock - $2.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,902,267 shares issued at 06/30/26, 5,882,266 shares issued at 12/31/25 14,755,668 14,705,665 Additional paid-in capital 40,757,013 40,076,561 Retained earnings 79,287,690 73,021,908 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,373,705 ) (9,611,137 ) Less: treasury stock, at cost; 300,409 shares at 06/30/26 and 299,399

shares at 12/31/25 (4,532,652 ) (4,506,019 ) Total shareholders' equity 120,894,014 113,686,978 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,172,748,714 $ 1,287,558,946 Book value per common share outstanding $ 21.58 $ 20.36

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 14,748,598 $ 13,691,705 Interest on taxable debt securities 741,821 948,048 Interest on tax-exempt debt securities 80,411 80,411 Dividends 47,363 58,595 Interest on federal funds sold and overnight deposits 424,413 71,857 Total interest income 16,042,606 14,850,616 Interest expense Interest on deposits 4,009,541 3,972,008 Interest on borrowed funds 301,838 444,596 Interest on repurchase agreements 262,376 298,057 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 221,045 241,413 Total interest expense 4,794,800 4,956,074 Net interest income 11,247,806 9,894,542 Credit loss expense 720,967 407,046 Net interest income after credit loss expense 10,526,839 9,487,496 Non-interest income Service fees 988,219 969,775 Income from sold loans 89,692 96,705 Other income from loans 537,043 331,759 Income from investment in CFS Partners 579,795 548,307 Other income 117,998 112,165 Total non-interest income 2,312,747 2,058,711 Non-interest expense Salaries and wages 2,632,767 2,392,661 Employee benefits 1,102,841 1,056,273 Occupancy expenses, net 779,462 794,451 Other expenses 2,650,168 2,424,015 Total non-interest expense 7,165,238 6,667,400 Income before income taxes 5,674,348 4,878,807 Income tax expense 986,564 819,031 Net income $ 4,687,784 $ 4,059,776 Earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.72 Weighted average number of common shares

used in computing earnings per share 5,594,749 5,612,675 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.24

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 29,181,219 $ 26,906,737 Interest on taxable debt securities 1,546,571 1,807,276 Interest on tax-exempt debt securities 160,823 160,823 Dividends 99,321 106,485 Interest on federal funds sold and overnight deposits 1,081,511 393,806 Total interest income 32,069,445 29,375,127 Interest expense Interest on deposits 8,186,172 8,157,915 Interest on borrowed funds 687,788 815,574 Interest on repurchase agreements 556,106 584,016 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 443,692 484,758 Total interest expense 9,873,758 10,042,263 Net interest income 22,195,687 19,332,864 Credit loss expense 1,112,473 732,100 Net interest income after credit loss expense 21,083,214 18,600,764 Non-interest income Service fees 1,924,696 1,856,557 Income from sold loans 159,237 166,082 Other income from loans 887,238 601,927 Income from investment in CFS Partners 822,234 797,658 Other income 264,682 215,096 Total non-interest income 4,058,087 3,637,320 Non-interest expense Salaries and wages 5,211,603 4,712,727 Employee benefits 2,214,118 2,074,245 Occupancy expenses, net 1,554,443 1,576,307 Other expenses 5,242,433 4,807,731 Total non-interest expense 14,222,597 13,171,010 Income before income taxes 10,918,704 9,067,074 Income tax expense 1,861,817 1,481,843 Net income $ 9,056,887 $ 7,585,231 Earnings per common share $ 1.62 $ 1.34 Weighted average number of common shares

used in computing earnings per share 5,590,465 5,608,997 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.48

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary

Earnings Per Share ("EPS") (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 4,688 $ 4,060 $ 9,057 $ 7,585 Less: dividends to preferred shareholders - $ 28 - $ 56 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,688 $ 4,032 $ 9,057 $ 7,529 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per share 5,594,749 5,612,675 5,590,465 5,608,997 Earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.72 $ 1.62 $ 1.34

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 Computation of Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 11,247,806 Non-interest income $ 2,312,747 Less: Non-interest expense $ 7,165,238 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 6,395,315 Computation of Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 6,395,315 Average Assets $ 1,228,309,434 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets 2.11 %

As of June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 Computation of Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share Total shareholders' equity $ 120,894 $ 113,687 $ 106,343 Less: Preferred Stock - - $ 1,500 Common shareholders' equity $ 120,894 $ 113,687 $ 104,843 Less: Goodwill $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 Other Intangibles - - - Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 109,320 $ 102,113 $ 93,269 Common shares issued and outstanding 5,601,858 5,582,927 5,608,914 Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 19.51 $ 18.29 $ 16.63

As of June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Common Equity $ 120,894 $ 113,687 $ 106,343 Less: Goodwill $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 Other Intangibles - - - Tangible Common Equity $ 109,320 $ 102,113 $ 94,769 Total Assets $ 1,172,749 $ 1,287,559 $ 1,166,586 Less: Goodwill $ 11,574 $ 11,574 $ 11,574 Other Intangibles - - - Tangible Assets $ 1,161,175 $ 1,275,985 $ 1,155,012 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.41 % 8.00 % 8.21 %

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

ir@communitynationalbank.com

SOURCE: Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont

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