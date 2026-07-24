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WKN: 694101 | ISIN: US20343A1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.07.26 | 18:40
40,100 US-Dollar
+2,14 % +0,840
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMUNITY BANCORP INC VERMONT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMUNITY BANCORP INC VERMONT 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2026 18:50 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont: Community Bancorp. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

DERBY, VT / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Community Bancorp. (NASDAQ:CMTV), the parent company of Community National Bank (the "Bank"), reported consolidated earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, of $4.7 million or $0.84 per share, an increase of $628,008 or 15.47% compared to $4.1 million or $0.72 per share reported for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $9.1 million, or $1.62 per share, also a significant increase of $1.5 million or 19.40% compared to $7.6 million or $1.34 per share in the same period in 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

(Unaudited)

Six months Ended

Quarter Ended

Six months Ended

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Return on average assets

1.47

%

1.53

%

1.29

%

1.38

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets

1.96

%

2.11

%

1.67

%

1.81

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

15.63

%

15.83

%

15.05

%

15.62

%

Net Interest Margin

3.88

%

3.95

%

3.56

%

3.64

%

Efficiency Ratio

54.2

%

52.8

%

57.3

%

55.8

%

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.31

%

2.37

%

2.24

%

2.29

%

Dividend payout

30.86

%

29.76

%

35.82

%

33.33

%

Fully diluted tangible book value per common share (1)

$

19.51

$

19.51

$

16.63

$

16.63

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

16.05

%

16.05

%

14.85

%

14.85

%

Total common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

14.79

%

14.79

%

13.60

%

13.60

%

Tier I Capital to Average Assets (2)

10.63

%

10.63

%

10.06

%

10.06

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

9.41

%

9.41

%

8.21

%

8.21

%

Earnings per common share

$

1.62

$

0.84

$

1.34

$

0.72

Weighted average number of common shares
used in computing earnings per share

5,590,465

5,594,749

5,608,997

5,612,675

(1)

Refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" section of this document for additional detail.

(2)

Represents Bank-only ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the Bank's June 30, 2026 FDIC Call Report.

Total assets for the Company at June 30, 2026, were $1.17 billion, a decrease of $114.8 million from year end 2025, but $6.2 million or 0.53% higher compared to $1.17 billion as of June 30, 2025. The year-to-date change primarily reflects annual maturities of municipal non arbitrage relationships and lower cash balances used to pay off two maturing advances totaling $25.0 million, as well as a cyclical decrease in deposit balances. Contributing to the Company's year-over-year growth in assets was growth in the Company's gross loan portfolio of $28.8 million, or 3.06%, compared to the 2025 period. Deposit balances increased $48.7 million, or 5.22%, compared to the same period in 2025 but decreased $89.0 million or 8.31% since year end 2025 reflecting cyclical changes. The year-over-year loan growth was primarily funded by a combination of cash, maturities of securities, as well as an increase in core deposits.

The Company's securities portfolio totaled $128 million as of June 30, 2026, an 11.45% decrease compared to $144.6 million as of December 31, 2025. The portfolio is classified as available-for-sale and is required to be reported at fair market value with the unrealized loss, net of a deferred tax adjustment, as an adjustment to total equity. Such unrealized losses reflect the interest rate environment, as current rates remain below the coupon rates on the securities, resulting in a fair market value lower than current book values. As of June 30, 2026, the adjustment to equity was $9.4 million, representing an improvement of $3.1 million from the adjustment to equity of $12.5 million on June 30, 2026 and $9.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

Total net interest income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, increased $1.4 million, or 13.68%, to $11.2 million, compared to $9.9 million for the same quarter in 2025. The quarter-over-quarter improvement reflects an increase of $1.1 million, or 7.72%, in interest and fees on loans due to strong loan growth and higher yields, partially offset by higher interest on deposits expense of $37,533, or 0.94%. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, increased $2.9 million or 14.81%, to $22.2 million, compared to $19.3 million for the same period in 2025, reflecting the same trends.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $720,967 compared to $407,046 for the same period in 2025. The year-to-date provision for credit losses was $1.1 million, compared to $732,100 for the same period in 2025. The $380,373 year-over-year increase was driven primarily by strong loan growth. The provision for credit losses for June 30, 2026, was determined under Accounting Standard No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, of $2.3 million increased $254,036, or 12.34%, compared to $2.1million for the same period in 2025. Total non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, grew to $4.1 million, compared to $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $420,767, or 11.57% year-over-year. Total non-interest expenses increased $497,838, or 7.47%, for the second quarter comparison period, and $1.1 million, or 7.98%, for the six months period year-over-year.

Equity capital increased to $120.9 million, with a book value per share of $21.58, as of June 30, 2026, compared to equity capital of $113.7 million and a book value per share of $20.36 as of December 31, 2025, and $106.3 million and book value per share of $18.69 as of June 30, 2025. This change includes a decrease of $237,432 in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio year-to-date and a decrease of $3.1 million year-over-year, due to changing bond rates, which increased the fair market value of the investment portfolio, as well as an increase of $6.3 million year-to-date and an increase of $12.8 million year-over-year in retained earnings. The unrealized loss position is considered temporary and does not impact the Company's regulatory capital ratios. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed the optional redemption of all fifteen of the Company's outstanding shares of its Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The preferred stock value of $1,500,000 was included in the Company's equity capital as of June 30, 2025.

President and CEO Christopher Caldwell commented on the Company's results: "Through the first half of 2026, the company continued its strong performance. Community banking thrives through relationship-based banking and this long-term approach to clients and our communities continues to serve us well. Our inclusion in both the ABA Nasdaq Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index has increased the Company's visibility among investors and may support broader market awareness of our stock over time. Tangible book value per share increased by 17% for the year-to-date period compared to the same period of 2025. Year-to-date earnings per share increased 20% compared to the same period last year, and 16% for the second quarter compared to the same quarter of 2025. These results demonstrate the Company's commitment to serving our customers as Vermont's Community Bank. We are grateful for the trust that our communities, clients, and shareholders have placed in us."

As previously announced, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable August 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2026.

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. is the parent holding company for Community National Bank, headquartered in Derby, Vermont. Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with retail banking offices located in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg Falls as well as loan offices located in Burlington, Vermont and Lebanon, New Hampshire

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's financial condition, capital status, dividend payment practices, business outlook and affairs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Although these statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates, actual conditions, results, and events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, as they could be influenced by numerous factors which are unpredictable and outside the Company's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include, among others, the following: (1) general national or regional economic conditions, national fiscal or monetary policies, or national or international tariff or trade conditions result in a deterioration of the credit quality of our loan portfolio or diminished demand for the Company's products and services; (2) changes in laws or government rules, or the way in which courts interpret those laws or rules, adversely affect the financial industry generally or the Company's business in particular, or may impose additional costs and regulatory requirements; (3) interest rates change in such a way as to reduce the Company's interest margins and its funding sources; and (4) competitive pressures increase among financial services providers in the Company's northern New England market area or in the financial services industry generally, including pressures from nonbank financial service providers, from increasing consolidation and integration of financial service providers and from changes in technology and delivery systems, and other factors that are listed from time to time in our financial filings with the SEC, including our Forms 10Q and 10K. The Company cautions you not to rely unduly on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations, and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results or events. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as pre-tax, pre-provision income; fully diluted tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of this document.

Community Bancorp. And Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

19,772,554

$

11,802,391

Federal funds sold and overnight deposits

5,840,996

116,259,370

Total cash and cash equivalents

25,613,550

128,061,761

Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $139,848,277
and $156,694,754 at 06/30/26 and 12/31/25, respectively

127,982,828

144,528,758

Restricted equity securities, at cost

1,918,950

2,933,050

Loans held-for-sale

813,332

138,000

Loans

970,535,252

965,285,662

Allowance for credit losses

(11,881,321

)

(10,864,983

)

Deferred net loan costs

940,423

786,604

Net loans

959,594,354

955,207,283

Bank premises and equipment, net

12,220,494

12,090,886

Accrued interest receivable

4,505,039

4,607,975

Bank owned life insurance

5,435,603

5,398,085

Goodwill

11,574,269

11,574,269

Other real estate owned

-

319,019

Other assets

23,090,295

22,699,860

Total assets

$

1,172,748,714

$

1,287,558,946

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Demand, non-interest bearing

$

204,738,374

$

218,842,543

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

278,551,211

299,636,739

Money market funds

125,665,889

187,132,921

Savings

146,071,626

142,543,291

Time deposits, $250,000 and over

48,195,437

46,913,997

Other time deposits

178431659

175,598,510

Total deposits

981,654,196

1,070,668,001

Repurchase agreements

35,019,257

41,498,171

Borrowed funds

10,975,022

35,975,022

Junior subordinated debentures

12,887,000

12,887,000

Accrued interest and other liabilities

11,319,225

12,843,774

Total liabilities

1,051,854,700

1,173,871,968

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock - $2.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized,
5,902,267 shares issued at 06/30/26, 5,882,266 shares issued at 12/31/25

14,755,668

14,705,665

Additional paid-in capital

40,757,013

40,076,561

Retained earnings

79,287,690

73,021,908

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,373,705

)

(9,611,137

)

Less: treasury stock, at cost; 300,409 shares at 06/30/26 and 299,399
shares at 12/31/25

(4,532,652

)

(4,506,019

)

Total shareholders' equity

120,894,014

113,686,978

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,172,748,714

$

1,287,558,946

Book value per common share outstanding

$

21.58

$

20.36

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

$

14,748,598

$

13,691,705

Interest on taxable debt securities

741,821

948,048

Interest on tax-exempt debt securities

80,411

80,411

Dividends

47,363

58,595

Interest on federal funds sold and overnight deposits

424,413

71,857

Total interest income

16,042,606

14,850,616

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

4,009,541

3,972,008

Interest on borrowed funds

301,838

444,596

Interest on repurchase agreements

262,376

298,057

Interest on junior subordinated debentures

221,045

241,413

Total interest expense

4,794,800

4,956,074

Net interest income

11,247,806

9,894,542

Credit loss expense

720,967

407,046

Net interest income after credit loss expense

10,526,839

9,487,496

Non-interest income

Service fees

988,219

969,775

Income from sold loans

89,692

96,705

Other income from loans

537,043

331,759

Income from investment in CFS Partners

579,795

548,307

Other income

117,998

112,165

Total non-interest income

2,312,747

2,058,711

Non-interest expense

Salaries and wages

2,632,767

2,392,661

Employee benefits

1,102,841

1,056,273

Occupancy expenses, net

779,462

794,451

Other expenses

2,650,168

2,424,015

Total non-interest expense

7,165,238

6,667,400

Income before income taxes

5,674,348

4,878,807

Income tax expense

986,564

819,031

Net income

$

4,687,784

$

4,059,776

Earnings per common share

$

0.84

$

0.72

Weighted average number of common shares
used in computing earnings per share

5,594,749

5,612,675

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.25

$

0.24

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

$

29,181,219

$

26,906,737

Interest on taxable debt securities

1,546,571

1,807,276

Interest on tax-exempt debt securities

160,823

160,823

Dividends

99,321

106,485

Interest on federal funds sold and overnight deposits

1,081,511

393,806

Total interest income

32,069,445

29,375,127

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

8,186,172

8,157,915

Interest on borrowed funds

687,788

815,574

Interest on repurchase agreements

556,106

584,016

Interest on junior subordinated debentures

443,692

484,758

Total interest expense

9,873,758

10,042,263

Net interest income

22,195,687

19,332,864

Credit loss expense

1,112,473

732,100

Net interest income after credit loss expense

21,083,214

18,600,764

Non-interest income

Service fees

1,924,696

1,856,557

Income from sold loans

159,237

166,082

Other income from loans

887,238

601,927

Income from investment in CFS Partners

822,234

797,658

Other income

264,682

215,096

Total non-interest income

4,058,087

3,637,320

Non-interest expense

Salaries and wages

5,211,603

4,712,727

Employee benefits

2,214,118

2,074,245

Occupancy expenses, net

1,554,443

1,576,307

Other expenses

5,242,433

4,807,731

Total non-interest expense

14,222,597

13,171,010

Income before income taxes

10,918,704

9,067,074

Income tax expense

1,861,817

1,481,843

Net income

$

9,056,887

$

7,585,231

Earnings per common share

$

1.62

$

1.34

Weighted average number of common shares
used in computing earnings per share

5,590,465

5,608,997

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.50

$

0.48

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary
Earnings Per Share ("EPS") (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

For the Quarter Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands, except per share data)

Net income

$

4,688

$

4,060

$

9,057

$

7,585

Less: dividends to preferred shareholders

-

$

28

-

$

56

Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,688

$

4,032

$

9,057

$

7,529

Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per share

5,594,749

5,612,675

5,590,465

5,608,997

Earnings per common share

$

0.84

$

0.72

$

1.62

$

1.34

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(unaudited)

Community Bancorp. and Subsidiary
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2026

Computation of Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

Net interest income

$

11,247,806

Non-interest income

$

2,312,747

Less: Non-interest expense

$

7,165,238

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$

6,395,315

Computation of Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$

6,395,315

Average Assets

$

1,228,309,434

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets

2.11

%

As of

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2025

Computation of Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share

Total shareholders' equity

$

120,894

$

113,687

$

106,343

Less:

Preferred Stock

-

-

$

1,500

Common shareholders' equity

$

120,894

$

113,687

$

104,843

Less:

Goodwill

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

Other Intangibles

-

-

-

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

109,320

$

102,113

$

93,269

Common shares issued and outstanding

5,601,858

5,582,927

5,608,914

Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share

$

19.51

$

18.29

$

16.63

As of

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2025

Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Common Equity

$

120,894

$

113,687

$

106,343

Less:

Goodwill

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

Other Intangibles

-

-

-

Tangible Common Equity

$

109,320

$

102,113

$

94,769

Total Assets

$

1,172,749

$

1,287,559

$

1,166,586

Less:

Goodwill

$

11,574

$

11,574

$

11,574

Other Intangibles

-

-

-

Tangible Assets

$

1,161,175

$

1,275,985

$

1,155,012

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

9.41

%

8.00

%

8.21

%

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
ir@communitynationalbank.com

SOURCE: Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/community-bancorp.-reports-second-quarter-2026-earnings-1195698

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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