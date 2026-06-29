Terranor Group AB: Terranor wins SEK 115 million sweeping contract for Copenhagen Municipality

Terranor A/S, a subsidiary of the Terranor Group, has won a tender in Copenhagen Municipality for daily sweeping and cleaning of sidewalks and pedestrian areas in Copenhagen inner city, running from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2030. The agreement is valued at DKK 79.2 million (approximately SEK 114.8 million) for the full contract period.

The contract supports Terranor's strategic ambition to strengthen its presence in the Danish municipal market and demonstrates the customer's continued confidence in the company. Terranor has previously had the contract between 2019 and 2022, providing a strong foundation for the renewed partnership.

"We are pleased to be awarded the contract in Copenhagen Municipality, and we look forward to continuing our good collaboration and keep the center of Copenhagen clean and welcoming for the city's visitors. Daily maintenance of roads is a task that requires both stable delivery, knowledge of local conditions and a solution that works in practice - every day and all year round", says Ivan Pedersen, CEO Terranor A/S.

In accordance with customary procurement procedures, a mandatory standstill period of 10 days will apply before the contract can be formally signed.

For further information, please contact:

Inka Kontturi, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +358 445 089 875

Email: ir@terranor.se

This is information that Terranor Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:30 CEST on 29 June 2026.

About Terranor

Terranor is one of the leading players in road maintenance in the Nordic region. The Company's business concept is to offer a wide range of qualified services in road operation and maintenance to ensure that roads remain accessible and functional all year round. The business covers both winter road maintenance, with snow removal and anti-slip protection, and summer maintenance, such as repairs and asphalt work. In addition, Terranor offers services in green area management, road safety and light infrastructure projects. Through operational efficiency, Terranor has achieved a high and profitable growth. Terranor AB's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker TERNOR). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.