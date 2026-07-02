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WKN: A41CB1 | ISIN: SE0025159023 | Ticker-Symbol: 5SQ
Frankfurt
02.07.26 | 15:25
3,190 Euro
-8,86 % -0,310
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TERRANOR GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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TERRANOR GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 16:15 Uhr
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Terranor Group AB: Terranor wins an operation and maintenance contract in Borås municipality worth SEK 44 million

Borås municipality has announced its intention to award Terranor AB, a subsidiary of the Terranor Group, a public tender for operation and maintenance of outdoor environments in the municipality's urban areas. The agreement is valued at approximately SEK 44 million for the initial four-year contract period. The contract will commence on 1 September 2026 and run until 31 August 2030, with an option to extend the contract by up to two additional years.

Under the agreement, Terranor will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of streets, pedestrian and cycle paths, traffic management devices, bridges and other civil structures, stormwater facilities, and winter road maintenance throughout the municipality's urban areas.

"We are very pleased to continue our work with the City of Borås. Our organization has long built up strong local expertise and a deep understanding of our clients' needs. This is a testament to the commitment and excellent collaboration we have established together, and the assignment is fully in line with Terranor's strategy for municipal contracts," says Marcus Nyström, Operations Manager at Terranor AB.

In accordance with customary procurement procedures, a mandatory standstill period of 10 days will apply before the contract can be formally signed.

For further information, please contact:
Inka Kontturi, CFO and Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +358 445 089 875
Email: ir@terranor.se

About Terranor
Terranor is one of the leading players in road maintenance in the Nordic region. The Company's business concept is to offer a wide range of qualified services in road operation and maintenance to ensure that roads remain accessible and functional all year round. The business covers both winter road maintenance, with snow removal and anti-slip protection, and summer maintenance, such as repairs and asphalt work. In addition, Terranor offers services in green area management, road safety and light infrastructure projects. Through operational efficiency, Terranor has achieved a high and profitable growth. Terranor AB's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker TERNOR). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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