Aflac Incorporated: Designer Rachel Zoe and Aflac Make Fashion Statement To Urge Americans To Check for Cancer

New "Fit Checks" campaign embeds cancer risk education directly into a wearable design to make early detection part of everyday life

COLUMBUS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Aflac, a pioneer and leader in cancer insurance for seven decades, today announced the launch of Fit Checks, an innovative new awareness campaign developed with fashion designer Rachel Zoe, transforming a familiar pattern into an interactive pathway to understanding cancer risk and educating on the importance of screenings.

At the center of the campaign is a first-of-its-kind garment designed by Rachel Zoe that features a custom checkered pattern with a QR code seamlessly integrated into the design, turning everyday fashion into a health activation tool. The limited-edition garment, when scanned, connects consumers directly to CheckForCancerNow.com, a new website dedicated to increasing awareness of the value of cancer screenings.

"For too many people, cancer screenings remain something they'll get around to when it is convenient," said Virgil Miller, president, Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S. "Fit Checks is designed to change that by driving awareness from an unexpected place: the clothes we wear. By partnering with well-known designer and media star Rachel Zoe, we're creating a new way to meet people in unexpected places with a powerful message, spark action and make conversations about early detection a part of everyday life."

The campaign comes at a time when too many Americans continue to delay preventive care. According to the 2025 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey, roughly 3 in 5 Americans (59%) admit to avoiding important health screenings, while 9 in 10 Americans (94%) say they have delayed a checkup or recommended health screening. These findings reinforce the urgent need to make early detection more approachable, accessible and actionable.

"Fashion has always been a way for people to express themselves, but it can also be a powerful way to break through in culture and start important conversations," said Rachel Zoe. "What drew me to this campaign was the opportunity to create something that feels stylish and meaningful at the same time. If fashion can inspire people to check for cancer, we are making fashion not only wearable but purposeful as well."

To kick off Aflac's partnership with Zoe, the company has released, on social media, a brief video previewing the anticipated campaign which launches later this year, showing how her newly designed garment will signal a broader plea to encourage potentially lifesaving cancer screenings. Consumers can take the first step toward understanding their cancer risk by visiting CheckForCancerNow.com to learn more about early detection and why it is so important to check for cancer.

"Fashion occupies a unique place in culture, creating opportunities to reach people beyond traditional settings. Through Fit Checks, Aflac, a leading provider of cancer insurance in the United States and Japan, is leveraging that cultural relevance to make cancer awareness more visible, and to drive action," Miller said.

Fit Checks is part of Aflac's broader Check for Cancer movement, which aims to associate the checkered patterns people see every day with a movement to increase cancer screenings. The goal is to increase screenings in the U.S. by 10% over the next 10 years.

To learn more, visit www.CheckForCancerNow.com.

FAQs about the Check for Cancer initiative and Fit Checks campaign

What does Check for Cancer mean? Check for Cancer is a national movement created by Aflac to help increase cancer screenings in the U.S. by 10% over 10 years. By transforming the checkered pattern into a powerful call to action, the movement helps encourage people to prioritize cancer screenings, because early detection can save lives.

At its core, Check for Cancer is about making cancer screenings a more visible and urgent priority, helping people learn about their risks, understand recommended screenings and take action earlier.

Why is early detection so important? Cancer can affect anyone. One in three people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, but when found early, many cancers have five-year survival rates above 90%.

That is why Aflac is encouraging people to learn about their risks and prioritize recommended screenings. The earlier cancer is found, the more options people may have and the better their chances of a positive outcome.

What is Fit Checks? Fit Checks is a Check for Cancer awareness campaign designed to help make cancer screening more urgent, accessible and hard to ignore. By leveraging fashion as a powerful vehicle to turn awareness into action, Fit Checks transforms the checkered pattern into a purposeful prompt to check for cancer. In partnership with celebrity fashion designer Rachel Zoe, Aflac created a first-of-its-kind garment with a QR code embedded in the print, making it easy for people to learn about their cancer risk on the spot.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force.2 The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 20 consecutive years (2026) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 25 years (2026). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2025 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

2 As of March 31, 2025, Aflac estimates based on company data

Media contact: Darcy Brito, 706-505-9762 or dbrito@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or dyoung@aflac.com

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SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/designer-rachel-zoe-and-aflac-make-fashion-statement-to-urge-america-1184237