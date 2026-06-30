Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Kadestone Capital Corp. (TSXV: KDSX) ("Kadestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") held on June 26, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

The Shareholders elected the board of directors, by ordinary resolution, Kevin Hoffman, Brent Billey, David Negrin, Norm Mayr, Dr. Anthony Holler, Ahmed Mohammed Alhatti and James Patillo, to serve in office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The Company is also pleased to welcome Ahmed Mohammed Alhatti and James Patillo as new members of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Alhatti is the Founder, President, and Chairman of the Board of Cayan Group, one of the Middle East's leading real estate development firms, with operations spanning the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and international markets including Europe. He also serves as Chairman of Cayan Homes and President and CEO of JADE Investment and Development. His flagship project, Cayan Tower in Dubai Marina, earned international recognition as a landmark achievement in high-rise design and has received multiple industry awards. Under his leadership, Cayan Group has pursued an active international expansion strategy, including entry into the European market through a luxury residential development partnership on the Costa del Sol in Marbella, Spain, and current hospitality developments within NEOM, Saudi Arabia's landmark urban development initiative. Having overseen the delivery of more than 3,000 residential units across the region, Mr. Alhatti brings more than 25 years of experience in investment, financial services, and large-scale real estate development across multiple international markets. Prior to founding Cayan Group, he held managerial positions at the Saudi British Bank and American International Group.

Mr. Patillo most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Grosvenor Property Americas, where he was responsible for all development activity across the United States and Canada and served on the company's Investment Committee, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors. During his tenure, he oversaw a North American development pipeline that grew to a value exceeding C$3.9 billion. With more than 30 years of experience leading large-scale residential and mixed-use developments across North America, and extensive experience in the Metro Vancouver market, Mr. Patillo brings institutional-grade development expertise and a broad network of industry and capital relationships to the Kadestone board.

"We are delighted to welcome Ahmed and James to Kadestone's Board of Directors," said Dr. Anthony Holler, Chair of the Board. "Their combined expertise in international real estate development, capital markets, corporate governance, and strategic growth will be invaluable as the Company advances its development pipeline and executes on its long-term growth strategy."

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved: (i) fixing the number of directors at seven members; (ii) the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company; and (iii) the amendment and restatement of the Company's existing stock option plan.

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial income producing properties, and procurement and sale of building materials within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complementary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Kevin Hoffman"

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, the Company's vision to become a leading vertically integrated property company, may constitute forward-looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on such forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to Kadestone is contained in Kadestone's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus dated September 2, 2020, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement, The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303415

Source: Kadestone Capital Corp.