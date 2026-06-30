R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

R&S Group announces change in the Board of Directors



30.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





News Release R&S Group announces change in the Board of Directors 30 June 2026 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) announces that Dr. Beatrix Natter, Member of the Board of Directors, has resigned from the Board with effect from 30 June 2026 for personal reasons. The Board of Directors fully respects this decision. Dr. Natter has been a member of the Board of Directors since the company's listing on SIX Swiss Exchange in December 2023. Thanks to her decades of industry experience, she has made significant contributions to the strategic development of the R&S Group. During her tenure, she played an instrumental role in the Group's international expansion including the acquisition of Kyte Powertech and the strengthening of the Group's technical expertise. Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board of Directors of R&S Group Holding AG, commented: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Beatrix for her dedication and valuable contributions to R&S Group over the past two and a half years. She has been a trusted colleague and a valued voice in our boardroom, and we wish her all the best for the future." The Board is going to propose a successor for election at the next Annual Shareholders Meeting. Calendar 2026/2027 05 August 2026

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Contact Investor and Media Relations Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. The group operates across eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East and serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers under the Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte brands. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, renewables, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. The company is well positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trends towards decarbonization, decentralization and digitalization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. Group net sales in 2025 amounted to CHF 414.8 million which were generated by 1'328 employees. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com

Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



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