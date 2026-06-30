Revenio Group Corporation's Board of Directors resolved on the long-term incentive plan's performance period 2026-2028 and launch of a new restricted share plan

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | June 30, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Revenio Group Corporation decided on the establishment of a new individual restricted share plan structure ("Restricted Share Plan" or "RSP") which is intended to be used as a complementary share-based retention plan for the Group's Leadership Team and other selected key personnel.

The Board of Directors, in addition, has decided on the commencement of a new three-year performance period of the long-term performance-based share plan ("PSP") for the company's CEO.

Share-based long-term incentive plans are part of the reward program for the company's key personnel. Their goal is to support the implementation of the company's strategy, support the Visionix integration, to promote long-term performance culture and the retention of key employees, and to align the objectives of the key employees and the company's shareholders in order to increase the shareholder value of the company in the long term.

Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2026-2028

The Restricted Share Plan 2026-2028 commences effective as of June 2026 and comprises a restriction period with an overall length of two year extending to H1 of 2028. During the plan period the company may grant share rewards of fixed amount to individually selected key employees. The granted share rewards are paid to the selected participants after the end of the restriction period. The share rewards are paid in listed shares of Revenio Group.

The aggregate maximum number of shares payable as a reward based on RSP 2026-2028 is approximately 175,000 shares. This number of shares represents gross earnings, from which the portion required to cover the taxes arising from the share plan and other possible applicable tax-related payments is deducted, which is paid in cash. In practice, about 40% of the total number of shares is paid in shares and about 60% in cash to cover taxes and other possible tax-related payments. However, the company has the right to pay the reward fully in cash.

The estimated aggregate gross value of RSP 2026-2028 is approximately EUR 2.275 million. The materialized value of the plan may deviate from this estimate, depending on share price development and the amount of share grants made based on the plan.

Performance-based share plan (PSP) 2026-2028

The next individual plan within the PSP structure, PSP 2026-2028, commences as of June 2026 and the rewards potentially earned thereunder will be paid in listed shares of Revenio Group during H1 2029. The payment of the rewards is conditional on the achievement of the performance targets set by the Board of Directors for the plan.

The performance measures based on which the potential share rewards under PSP 2026-2028 will be paid is increase of the company's market capitalization.

If all the performance targets set for PSP 2026-2028 are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid based on this plan is approximately 25,000 shares. This number of shares represents gross earnings, from which the portion required to cover the taxes arising from the share plan and other possible applicable tax-related payments is deducted, which is paid in cash. In practice, about 40% of the total number of shares is paid in shares and about 60% in cash to cover taxes and other possible tax-related payments. However, the company has the right to pay the reward fully in cash.

The estimated aggregate gross value of PSP 2026-2028 is approximately EUR 0.32 million. The materialized value of the plan may deviate from this estimate, depending on share price development and the degree to which the performance targets set for the plan are achieved.

Other terms

Revenio Group applies a share ownership policy to the members of its Leadership Team. According to this policy each member of the Leadership Team is expected to retain in their ownership at least half of the shares received under the share-based incentive plans of the company until the value of their share ownership in the company corresponds to at least fifty percent (50%) of their annual gross base salary.

Revenio Group Corporation

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact

CEO Jouni Toijala

+358 50 484 0085

jouni.toijala@revenio.fi

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)

Main media

www.reveniogroup.fi/en

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a leading turnkey solutions provider in the global eye care market. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing a wide variety of eye diseases. Revenio's solutions include e.g. tonometers, fundus imaging devices, optical coherence tomography (OCT), perimeters, multimodal devices, refraction systems, and software solutions under iCare and Visionix.

In May 2026, Revenio joined forces with Visionix, creating the most innovative, creative and comprehensive entity serving eye care professionals across optometry, optical retail and ophthalmology. In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.