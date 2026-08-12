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WKN: 805985 | ISIN: FI0009010912 | Ticker-Symbol: R0V
Tradegate
07.08.26 | 21:59
13,580 Euro
+0,59 % +0,080
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVENIO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVENIO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,48013,62014:40
13,48013,62014:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 12:00 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Revenio Group Corporation: Jukka Kainulainen starts as Revenio CFO on August 24, 2026

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | August 12, 2026 at 13:00:00 EEST

Jukka Kainulainen will join Revenio as Chief Financial Officer on August 24, 2026. In May 2026, Revenio announced the appointment of Jukka Kainulainen as CFO and a member of the Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Jouni Toijala. At the time of the appointment, his start date was announced as no later than September 1, 2026.

Juha Jaatinen, who has served as Interim CFO, will support Kainulainen in assuming his new responsibilities to ensure a smooth transition.

Kainulainen joins Revenio from Kempower Group where he served as CFO and executive team member, and previously held a CFO position at Biohit Group

"I am very pleased to welcome Jukka to Revenio. His strong financial expertise, experience in international business, and track record in leading strategic transformation initiatives will strongly support our ambitions to develop the combined Revenio. Jukka is joining us at an important stage as we advance the Visionix integration, build a common operating model and update our strategy. I am confident that his expertise will strengthen our ability to execute our strategy and create long-term value. I look forward to working together and to building Revenio's next phase of growth. At the same time, I would like to thank Juha for his valuable contribution to Revenio as Interim CFO during this transition period," says Jouni Toijala, CEO of Revenio.

For further information, please contact
CEO Jouni Toijala
+358 50 484 0085
jouni.toijala@revenio.fi

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)
Main media
www.reveniogroup.fi/en

Revenio Group in brief
Revenio is a leading turnkey solutions provider in the global eye care market. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing a wide variety of eye diseases. Revenio's solutions include e.g. tonometers, fundus imaging devices, optical coherence tomography (OCT), perimeters, multimodal devices, refraction systems, and software solutions under iCare and Visionix.

In May 2026, Revenio joined forces with Visionix, creating the most innovative, creative and comprehensive entity serving eye care professionals across optometry, optical retail and ophthalmology. In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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