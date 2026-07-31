Revenio Group Corporation: Revenio provides an update on the Visionix integration progress and announces changes in the U.S. organization

Revenio Group Corporation | Press Release | July 31, 2026 at 12:50:00 EEST

Revenio Group Corporation ("Revenio") completed the acquisition of LT International SAS, the parent company of the Visionix International group ("Visionix"), on May 28, 2026.

Integration progress update

Following the closing of the transaction, integration activities have progressed according to plan through a phased and structured approach. The primary focus is on bringing the two organizations together across leadership, organizational structures, culture, systems, and core business processes while maintaining business continuity and commercial momentum.

A key priority has been the development of a shared culture that combines the strengths, values and best practices of both organizations. This work is being supported through dedicated culture and organizational alignment initiatives and will continue over the coming quarters.

To support the integration and future development of the combined company, Revenio strengthened its Leadership Team following the transaction. Integration efforts are overseen by the Leadership Team and a dedicated integration team with clearly defined workstreams and accountabilities across both organizations, supported by selected external advisors and resources.

Revenio is targeting more than EUR 20 million EBITDA uplift through joint value creation and synergies by the end of 2029. Revenio is currently developing the combined group strategy, which is planned to be published and presented in a Capital Markets Day during the second half of 2026.

Changes in the U.S. organization

As part of the broader integration journey, Revenio is building an organization that brings together strong regional ownership with global functional expertise while keeping customers at the center. The objective is to create a clear and effective operating model, supported by a collaborative, accountable and inclusive culture.

As the organization is being aligned and overlapping functions are assessed, Revenio expects that the process may include workforce reductions and changes to roles and responsibilities across the organization. Revenio recognizes the uncertainty that organizational evaluations may create for employees and is committed to conducting the processes respectfully, transparently and in accordance with local legislation and practices.

The planning process has advanced furthest in the United States, where Revenio has today announced changes to its local organization. Revenio has carefully evaluated the U.S. organizational structure and reviewed the roles and capabilities needed to successfully serve its customers and position the business for long-term success. This evaluation identified areas where functions and responsibilities overlapped, leading to decisions that affect some roles across the U.S. organization. Revenio has communicated directly with all affected employees and is committed to supporting them during the transition.

Revenio continues to bring the two organizations together as one company with a shared vision, operating model, and culture. The company aims to preserve the capabilities and practices that have made both organizations successful, while building a shared foundation for future growth. Accordingly, organizational planning is ongoing across all functions and operating countries. Where applicable, future updates will be communicated as decisions are finalized.

"We have made solid progress in the integration of Visionix over the summer months. Our objective is to build one unified organization that is well positioned to serve our customers and deliver our long-term strategy. Equally important is creating a shared culture where every individual feels respected, valued, and empowered to contribute their expertise.

As with any integration of this scale, some decisions - such as those we have now made in the U.S. - are difficult and can have a personal impact on colleagues. We approach these decisions thoughtfully and with great care, recognizing the responsibility they carry. While these moments are never easy, we remain confident in the long-term opportunities that the combined organization creates for our customers, employees, and shareholders.

I would like to sincerely thank our departing colleagues in the U.S. for their dedication, professionalism, and contributions. As we move forward, our priorities remain clear: maintaining business continuity, serving our customers with excellence, and supporting our people through the transition", comments Jouni Toijala, CEO of Revenio.

For further information, please contact

CEO Jouni Toijala

+358 50 484 0085

jouni.toijala@revenio.fi

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Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a leading turnkey solutions provider in the global eye care market. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing a wide variety of eye diseases. Revenio's solutions include e.g. tonometers, fundus imaging devices, optical coherence tomography (OCT), perimeters, multimodal devices, refraction systems, and software solutions under iCare and Visionix.

In May 2026, Revenio joined forces with Visionix, creating the most innovative, creative and comprehensive entity serving eye care professionals across optometry, optical retail and ophthalmology. In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.