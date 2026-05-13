Revenio Group Corporation: Jukka Kainulainen appointed CFO and member of the Leadership Team of Revenio Group

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | May 13, 2026 at 18:30:00 EEST

Jukka Kainulainen (b. 1982) has been appointed CFO and member of the Leadership Team of Revenio Group, reporting to CEO Jouni Toijala. Kainulainen will assume the position no later than September 1, 2026. Juha Jaatinen will continue as interim CFO until then and will support Kainulainen throughout the onboarding period.

Jukka Kainulainen joins Revenio from Kempower Group, where he has served as CFO and member of the Leadership Team. Prior to this, Kainulainen worked as CFO at Biohit Group. During his career, Kainulainen has also held several senior finance leadership positions, particularly within the IT & technology sector. Jukka Kainulainen holds a Master's degree in Economics from the Helsinki School of Economics.

"Jukka brings extensive experience in strategic financial leadership and managing large-scale transformation projects. His expertise will strongly support our next phase of growth, the Visionix integration, and Revenio's development into an even stronger global eye care company. I warmly welcome Jukka to our team," says Revenio's CEO Jouni Toijala.

"Revenio has a strong market position and a highly inspiring growth story. I am excited to join Revenio's journey in building an even broader and more international leading group in the eye care market. I look forward to working together with Revenio's talented personnel to execute the company's strategy, the Visionix integration, and the next significant phase of growth, while supporting the company's long-term value creation," says Kainulainen.

Jukka Kainulainen's CV is attached to this release.

For further information, please contact

CEO Jouni Toijala, tel. +358 50 484 0085

jouni.toijala@revenio.fi

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)

Main media

www.reveniogroup.fi/en

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, microperimeters, and perimeters as well as software solutions under the iCare brand.

In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.