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WKN: 805985 | ISIN: FI0009010912 | Ticker-Symbol: R0V
Tradegate
25.05.26 | 15:43
14,360 Euro
+4,97 % +0,680
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REVENIO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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REVENIO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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13,52013,66013:38
13,52013,66013:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Revenio Group Corporation: Revenio introduces new Leadership Team following the completion of the Visionix transaction

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | May 28, 2026 at 13:34:00 EEST

Revenio Group Corporation ("Revenio") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of LT International SAS, the parent company of the Visionix International group ("Visionix"). The signing of the transaction was announced on April 13, 2026.

Following the closing of the transaction, Revenio strengthens its Leadership Team to support the integration and development of the joint organization. The following persons have today been appointed to Revenio's Leadership Team:

  • Mari Korhonen, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development - at Revenio since May 2022
  • Jussi Nevanlinna, Vice President, Marketing - at Revenio since February 2026
  • Haniel Abitbol, Vice President, R&D - at Visionix since 2012
  • Umberto Bargiggia, Vice President, International Sales - at Visionix since 2021

Introductions of the new Leadership Team members will be available later today at https://www.reveniogroup.fi/en/investors/corporate_governance/leadership_team.

Marco Rizzardo, Vice President, R&D, will leave his position in the Leadership Team as part of the changes. In addition, the title of John Floyd changes to Vice President, U.S. Sales, and the title of Erkki Tala to Vice President, Products.

"First of all, I want to warmly welcome all Visionix employees to Revenio Group. Combining the knowledge and expertise of both iCare and Visionix positions us well for the journey ahead. I truly believe we have a unique opportunity not only to build a stronger company together, but also to share future successes together as one team. Our strengthened Leadership Team brings together deep expertise from both Revenio and Visionix and will play a key role in supporting the integration, driving change, and building our future together. I am excited about what we can achieve as one organization", comments Jouni Toijala, CEO of Revenio.

As of today, Revenio's Leadership team consists of the following persons:

  • Jouni Toijala, Chief Executive Officer
  • Juha Jaatinen, Interim Chief Financial Officer
  • Heli Huopaniemi, Vice President, Quality
  • John Floyd, Vice President, U.S. Sales
  • Hanna Vuornos, Vice President, People & Culture
  • Ari Isomäki, Vice President, Operations
  • Erkki Tala, Vice President, Products
  • Mari Korhonen, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development
  • Jussi Nevanlinna, Vice President, Marketing
  • Haniel Abitbol, Vice President, R&D
  • Umberto Bargiggia, Vice President, International Sales

As announced on May 13, 2026, Revenio has appointed Jukka Kainulainen as the new permanent Chief Financial Officer and member of the Leadership Team. Kainulainen will assume the position no later than September 1, 2026. Juha Jaatinen will continue as interim CFO until then and will support Kainulainen throughout the onboarding period.

For further information, please contact
CEO Jouni Toijala
+358 50 484 0085
jouni.toijala@revenio.fi

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)
Principal media
www.reveniogroup.fi/en

Revenio Group in brief
Revenio is a leading turnkey solutions provider in the global eye care market. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing a wide variety of eye diseases. Revenio's solutions include e.g. tonometers, fundus imaging devices, optical coherence tomography (OCT), perimeters, multimodal devices, refraction systems, and software solutions under iCare and Visionix.

In May 2026, Revenio joined forces with Visionix, creating the most innovative, creative and comprehensive entity serving eye care professionals across optometry, optical retail and ophthalmology. In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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