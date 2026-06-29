4C Group AB: 4C Strategies signs its largest contract to date with a UK defence customer - worth approximately SEK 700 million

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") has signed a contract within the defence sector in the United Kingdom. The contract is worth GBP 55 million (SEK 700 million) and runs from 2026 to 2041. It is a fixed-price contract for the entire contract period and is based on the provision of the company's Exonaut software platform together with associated development and support services within the field of military exercises and training.

Due to confidentiality, 4C is currently unable to disclose further details about the contract, including the identity of the customer, partner or programme. The company intends to provide further information as soon as possible.

"This is the largest contract in 4C's history and a testament to the trust we have built within UK defence over a long period of time. We are proud and at the same time humbled by the task; a commitment of this length rests on close collaboration between several parties, and we look forward to developing it step by step," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB (publ).

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)

Jonas Jonsson, CEO

Veronica Wallin, CFO

investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

investors.4cstrategies.com

This information is information that 4C Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-29 22:55 CEST.