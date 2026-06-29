Worldline SA: Communication from Worldline's Board of Directors

Communication from Worldline's Board of Directors

Paris, La Défense, [29 / 06 / 2026] - The Board of Directors of Worldline acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Daniel Schmucki, director of the Company initially appointed upon proposal of SIX Group AG in 2020, effective immediately, following his announced departure from SIX Group AG.

At this stage, no new Board member is expected to be appointed upon proposal of SIX Group AG to replace Mr. Daniel Schmucki.

The Board of Directors of Worldline expressed its sincere gratitude to Mr. Daniel Schmucki for his contribution to the work of the Board of Directors and its Committees throughout his term of office and wished him every success in his future professional endeavors.

Following this resignation, the Board of Directors of Worldline is now composed of 11 members, including two employee directors. Excluding employee directors, the Board of Directors comprises 44% women, 67% independent directors, and 67% international nationality. The composition of the Board of Directors' committees remains unchanged.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Cesar Zeitouni

cesar.zeitouni@worldline.com

Peter Farren

peter.farren@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Hélène Carlander

helene.carlander@worldline.com

Virginie Bonnet

virginie.bonnet@worldline.com

Antoine Denry / Wandrille Clermontel

teamworldline@taddeo.fr

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn revenue in 2025. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties, including information incorporated by reference, concerning the future growth and profitability of the Group, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties relate to factors that the companies can neither control nor estimate with precision, such as future market conditions or the behaviour of other market participants. The forward-looking information contained in this document constitutes expectations regarding a future situation and should be construed as such. These statements may refer to Worldline's plans, objectives and strategies, as well as to future events, future revenues, synergies or results that do not constitute historical factual information. The course of events or actual results may differ from those described in the Universal Registration Document 2025 filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 6, 2026 under filing number D.26-0071.

Worldline makes no commitment and assumes no responsibility regarding the updating of the information contained in this document beyond what is required by applicable regulations.