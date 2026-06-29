Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.: Live Oak Bank Appoints Matthew S. Diffley as Chief Accounting Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank announced today that Matthew S. Diffley has joined as Chief Accounting Officer, leading the bank's financial reporting, accounting policy, general ledger operations and SOX compliance.

Diffley has spent his career building and modernizing accounting organizations within complex, high-growth banking environments and will serve as a strategic partner to Live Oak's leadership team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to Live Oak. He brings deep expertise that a high-growth institution like ours demands," said Walt J. Phifer, Live Oak Bank's Chief Financial Officer. "We are confident he will be an outstanding partner to our entire leadership team, and our organization, as we continue to build America's small business bank."

Diffley brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting leadership experience at publicly traded banking institutions, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, modernizing financial reporting functions, and supporting significant balance sheet growth.

"Live Oak's growth trajectory and commitment to building something truly differentiated in banking is what drew me here. I look forward to partnering with the team to strengthen our accounting function and help support the next chapter of Live Oak's story," Diffley said.

Diffley joins Live Oak from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, where he served as Senior Vice President, Controller, leading a 33-person team through the bank's expansion from $5 billion in assets to $21 billion. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of External Reporting at JPMorganChase, overseeing SEC and regulatory reporting for Consumer and Community Banking with more than $500 billion in assets, and began his career at KPMG.

He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Miami University, a master's degree in accounting from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Live Oak Bank

Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak brings efficiency and excellence to the banking process, without branches, by using a focused approach to technology and innovation. To learn more, visit liveoak.bank.

Contact:

Claire Parker | Chief Communications Officer

910.597.1592

claire.parker@liveoak.bank