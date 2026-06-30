Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Roberto Mazón as an additional director of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Mazón holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Tecnológico de Monterrey and has over 19 years of executive leadership experience in agribusiness, energy, international trade, and corporate governance. Throughout his career, he has held senior management and board-level positions overseeing large-scale operations, strategic planning initiatives, business development, and cross-border commercial activities. Mr. Mazón brings significant experience in strategic leadership and long-term value creation across diversified business enterprises.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "We are pleased to welcome Roberto to the Board of Directors of Copper Fox. Roberto's executive leadership experience throughout diverse industries will be a benefit in advancing Copper Fox's corporate strategy."

Roberto Mazón shared, "I am honored to join Copper Fox and excited about the opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to further the Company's mission and drive long-term growth."

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and Operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303371

Source: Copper Fox Metals Inc.