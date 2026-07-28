NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for a total of 4,286,000 shares ("Share") at a price of $0.60 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,571,600 (the "Offering"). There were no finder's fees paid in this private placement. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of the completion of the Offering.

With the closing of this financing, Copper Fox has raised over $5.5 million in 2026 to advance its portfolio of copper projects in Arizona and British Columbia. With Pre-Production Costs at Schaft Creek fully carried by our joint venture partner Teck Resources Limited, the net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to continue exploration and development activities on Copper Fox's 100% owned projects. Work continues on the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for our Van Dyke ISCR project, along with exploration activities at our Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide copper province in Arizona. With the recent receipt of the five-year Multi-Year Area Based exploration permit for the Eaglehead project, it allows Copper Fox the ability to complete early works in preparation for a possible 2027 exploration program. The net proceeds will also be used for general corporate and administrative purposes of the Company.

The Offering included subscriptions by four insiders of the Company totalling 3,140,000 Shares. Mr. Ernesto Echavarria, a director, insider and a control person of the Company (as defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) purchased 3,000,000 Shares.

Subscriptions completed by insiders in the Offering, including the subscription by Mr. Echavarria, constituted a "Related Party Transaction" under Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange which adopts Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as a policy of the TSX Venture Exchange. In completing such transactions, Copper Fox relied on the applicable exemptions from the valuation requirement and minority security holder approval requirements available under Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that the participation in the private placement by insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the completion of the Offering, as the details of the related party participation were not determined at that time, allowing the Company to complete the Offering, which it considers reasonable under the circumstances.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and Operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release is not for distribution in the United States or over United States newswires.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements about: the use of the proceeds from the Offering.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox has made numerous assumptions. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.

Known risk factors include the possibility that the net proceeds of the Offering will not be used for the purposes currently contemplated.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307004

Source: Copper Fox Metals Inc.