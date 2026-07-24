Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Sombrero Butte Co., is pleased to present an updated exploration model for the 100% owned Sombrero Butte project in Arizona, USA. The updated model supports the interpretation that Sombrero Butte hosts a large, highly evolved porphyry copper-molybdenum system within the Laramide copper province of the southwestern United States.

The exploration model integrates the 2024 geophysical survey, recent mapping, high-resolution airborne magnetics, petrography, SWIR, whole-rock, trace-element and fertility geochemistry, fluid-inclusion observations, and historical drilling results. Collectively, these datasets define a coherent porphyry-style footprint characterized by a large chargeability anomaly, Laramide intrusive phases, potassic alteration overprinted by intense phyllic and spheroidal sericite alteration, hypersaline fluid inclusions, copper-mineralized breccias and evidence of multiple high-temperature hydrothermal events.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper Fox, stated, "The exploration results at Sombrero Butte bring together the principal geological, geophysical, mineralogical and alteration indicators expected in an Arizona Laramide-age porphyry copper-molybdenum system. The coincidence of hypersaline fluid inclusions, spheroidal sericite, and relic potassic alteration, several hydrothermal events and a large chargeability response strengthen the interpretation that the project hosts a large porphyry system. To drill test this high-quality target Copper Fox has retained an Arizona based consulting company to prepare the required surveys to accompany the submission of the Geological Field Operations Plan (GFOP) to the Arizona State Land Department."

Exploration Model

Figure-1 is a schematic diagram of the updated exploration model for the Sombrero Butte project. The porphyry target is a combination of a large geophysical anomaly, prospective (fertile) intrusive phases, alteration patterns, hypersaline magmatic-hydrothermal fluid inclusions and copper-molybdenum mineralization in veins, fractures, high-grade copper (+/-molybdenum-gold-silver) magmatic hydrothermal breccias and as disseminations in the Copper Creek intrusive. These porphyry related features support the interpretation that the upper or marginal portions of a larger porphyry copper-molybdenum system occurs at depth.

Figure-1: Schematic section (looking north) showing Updated Sombrero Butte Exploration Model.

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Key Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Indicators

The convergence of multiple independent porphyry indicators at the intersection of two prolific Laramide-age porphyry copper belts in Arizona that hosts the former San Manuel/Kalamazoo porphyry copper mine and the Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit are significant features of the Sombrero Butte porphyry copper target (Figure-2). The porphyry features identified at Sombrero Butte that are typically observed in porphyry copper systems are listed below.

Strategic Location; at the intersection of two prolific Laramide-age porphyry copper belts in Arizona.

at the intersection of two prolific Laramide-age porphyry copper belts in Arizona. Structural control; located between the Blind Thrust and Holy Joe fault systems.

located between the Blind Thrust and Holy Joe fault systems. Favorable geology; porphyritic and non-porphyritic phases of hornblende-biotite granodiorite, biotite granodiorite quartz diorite, and quartz monzonite and multiple late-stage dikes of the Copper Creek granodiorite intrusive.

porphyritic and non-porphyritic phases of hornblende-biotite granodiorite, biotite granodiorite quartz diorite, and quartz monzonite and multiple late-stage dikes of the Copper Creek granodiorite intrusive. Geophysical signature; a 3,200 meter (m) long by 1,300m wide chargeability anomaly (>25 mrad) associated with a moderate (200-500 ohm) resistivity signature.

a 3,200 meter (m) long by 1,300m wide chargeability anomaly (>25 mrad) associated with a moderate (200-500 ohm) resistivity signature. Alteration; early stage potassic (+/- tourmaline) and propylitic overprinted by phyllic (Spheroidal sericite and oxidized quartz-pyrite-sericite veinlets) alteration and lesser amounts of distal advanced argillic alteration.

early stage potassic (+/- tourmaline) and propylitic overprinted by phyllic (Spheroidal sericite and oxidized quartz-pyrite-sericite veinlets) alteration and lesser amounts of distal advanced argillic alteration. Evolved system; superimposed high temperature hydrothermal events; i.e. sulphidization of magnetite, magnetite rimming pyrite and bornite rimming chalcopyrite (hypogene enrichment).

superimposed high temperature hydrothermal events; i.e. sulphidization of magnetite, magnetite rimming pyrite and bornite rimming chalcopyrite (hypogene enrichment). Boiling; widespread hypersaline fluid inclusions with (liquid+ vapor+ daughter minerals) suggests the intrusive source achieved saturation and phase separation into a vapor-rich phase and a high salinity brine phase.

widespread hypersaline fluid inclusions with (liquid+ vapor+ daughter minerals) suggests the intrusive source achieved saturation and phase separation into a vapor-rich phase and a high salinity brine phase. Mineralized Breccias; multiple (120) mineralized (high grade copper +/- molybdenum-gold-silver) and non-mineralized, leached, bleached, intensely clay altered magmatic hydrothermal breccia pipes within the phyllic halo (quartz-pyrite-sericite veins).

multiple (120) mineralized (high grade copper +/- molybdenum-gold-silver) and non-mineralized, leached, bleached, intensely clay altered magmatic hydrothermal breccia pipes within the phyllic halo (quartz-pyrite-sericite veins). Porphyry target; widespread contact metamorphism and granodiorite outcrops within the Glory Hole Volcanics suggests relatively thin cover of Glory Hole Volcanics overlying the porphyry target within the Copper Creek intrusive.

Strategic Location

Sombrero Butte is in a favorable geological setting at the intersection of two prolific Laramide-age porphyry copper belts in Arizona, approximately 9 kilometers (km) east of the former San Manuel/Kalamazoo porphyry copper mine and approximately 3km south of the Copper Creek porphyry copper deposit (Figure-2). This regional position is important because Arizona's Laramide copper province is recognized as one of the world's most significant porphyry copper regions, where hypogene copper mineralization consists of chalcopyrite, bornite and molybdenite associated with potassic and sericitic alteration assemblages.

Figure-2: Structural setting and chargeability anomaly (300m depth slice) at Sombrero Butte (looking west).

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Structural Control

Most of the Sombrero Butte porphyry target is located between the Holy Joe and the Blind Thrust fault systems, both prominent structural components of the Copper Creek mining district. Movement on the Blind Thrust (reactivation of the thrust resulting in west side down-hangingwall during crustal extension) resulted in a vertical displacement of approximately +/- 300-400m of the western portion of the (>10mV/V (or 20mrad)) chargeability anomaly and extends to the west in the Copper Creek granodiorite (Figure-1). At surface, the Blind Thrust juxtaposes a weak sericitic altered biotite granodiorite in the hangingwall and in the footwall a 500m by 800m area of intense phyllic (spheroidal sericite) with relic potassic altered biotite granodiorite, quartz diorite and quartz monzonite that outcrops within an erosional window in the Glory Hole Volcanics. On the eastern side of the project, the Holy Joe fault appears to truncate the upper chargeability anomaly related to a magnetite-rich layer of metamorphosed and hydrothermally altered Glory Hole Volcanics (Figure-1).

Favorable Geology

The geology of the Sombrero Butte project consists predominately of metamorphosed Laramide-age Glory Hole Volcanics intruded by porphyritic and non-porphyritic phases of the biotite and hornblende-biotite granodiorite, quartz diorite, quartz monzonite and late-stage porphyritic quartz latite, dacite, diabase and gabbro dikes of the Copper Creek granodiorite, a Laramide age weakly Peraluminous to Metaluminous calc-alkaline intrusive. The Precambrian age Pinal Schist and Miocene age Galiuro volcanics occur along southern, eastern, and western sides of the project. The Glory Hole Volcanics consists of porphyritic and aphanitic andesite with interlayered volcaniclastic units intruded by multiple outcrops of biotite granodiorite on the eastern side of the project. The contact between the Copper Creek intrusive and Glory Hole Volcanics is marked by a layer of rubbly, light-brown, metamorphosed andesite with abundant fine grained disseminated secondary magnetite that transitions to dark green, dense, fresh andesite toward the eastern side of the project. Over 120 magmatic hydrothermal mineralized and non-mineralized breccias occur as limonitic, vertically dipping pipes exhibiting various degrees of leaching, and weak to intense argillic alteration. The eastern portion of the project is masked by a thick blanket of talus debris derived from the Galiuro volcanics. The distribution of early-stage quartz-magnetite and magnetite veining indicative of potassic alteration, hypersaline fluid inclusions and spheroidal sericite alteration are shown in Figure-3.

Figure-3: Project geology and locations of intense phyllic (spheroidal sericite) alteration, magnetite veining and hypersaline fluid and other fluid inclusions.

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Geophysical Signature

The 2024 geophysical survey (DCIP and Resistivity) delineated a large positive changeability/low resistivity anomaly that exhibits two distinct chargeability/low resistivity signatures (Figure-4). The upper geophysical signature coincides with a shallow east dipping (20 degrees) layer of secondary fine-grained disseminated magnetite resulting from contact metamorphism of the Glory Hole Volcanics. This layer is interpreted to be truncated by the Holy Joe fault on the eastern side of the project.

The lower chargeability (>10mV/V (or 20mrad)) low resistivity (200-500 ohms) signature occurs on both sides of the Blind Thrust fault hosted in porphyritic and non-porphyritic intrusive phases of the Copper Creek granodiorite underlying metamorphosed Glory Hole Volcanics.

The size and continuity of anomalous geophysical signatures are significant features because chargeability responses in porphyry systems commonly reflect disseminated sulphide and disseminated magnetite-bearing alteration zones.

Figure-4: L1600E chargeability pseudo-section (looking west) showing locations of the upper and lower chargeability signatures.

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Alteration

All three alteration patterns expected in a porphyry copper system are exposed in outcrop within the Sombrero Butte project. The intrusive phases of the Copper Creek granodiorite in the footwall of the Blind Thrust exhibit relic early potassic (K-spar-Magnetite-anhydrite-shreddy biotite) overprinted by intense textural destructive phyllic sericite-chlorite (spheroidal sericite) alteration hosting widespread quartz-magnetite veins and fracture-controlled magnetite (+/- potassic halos). The biotite granodiorite in the hangingwall of the Blind Thrust fault exhibit weak sericitic alteration.

The Glory Hole Volcanics exhibits widespread propylitic (tremolite-actinolite, epidote and chlorite) alteration, vein and fracture-controlled quartz-sericite-pyrite (now limonite) and quartz-magnetite veins with sericitic and in places potassic vein envelopes contained within a large zone of moderate to intense limonite staining (weathering/oxidization of quartz-pyrite-sericite veinlets). Apophyses of the Copper Creek intrusive into the Glory Hole Volcanics exhibit spheroidal sericite alteration.

In a porphyry copper system, Spheroidal sericite (illite or muscovite) commonly overprints the highest-grade porphyry mineralization and commonly occurs within the intensely altered margins (halos) surrounding mineralizing centers. This style of alteration indicates retrograde reactions where cooler, acidic, magmatic-hydrothermal fluids invade earlier, hotter potassium-silicate (K-feldspar/biotite) zones hosting copper sulfides like chalcopyrite and bornite commonly accompanied by pyrite.

Evolved System/Boiling

Petrographic and fluid inclusion studies on samples from the Copper Creek granodiorite, the Glory Hole Volcanics and core from historical drilling identified the following mineralogical, alteration and age relationships indicative of a porphyry copper system.

Widespread potassic (K-spar) alteration. Quartz-chalcopyrite-bornite veins associated with the K-spar alteration.

Hypogene enrichment evidenced by bornite rimming chalcopyrite.

Sulfide mineralization postdates quartz-magnetite veining and contact metamorphism of the Glory Hole Volcanics.

Superimposed high temperature hydrothermal events evidenced by widespread sulphidization of magnetite to pyrite and a later more restricted magnetite rimming/replacing pyrite an unusual pattern, in that porphyry-related hydrothermal systems generally evolve from a low oxidation-low sulfidation state to high oxidation and sulfidation states.

The fluid inclusion study identified three distinct types of fluid inclusions in igneous quartz and vein quartz across several rock types, including hypersaline inclusions (liquid+ vapor+ daughter minerals). Hypersaline fluid inclusions are concentrated in the area exhibiting spheroidal sericite alteration and over an area of approximately 3km by 1km area along the footwall of the Blind Thrust fault (Figure-3). The presence of hypersaline fluid inclusions indicates the fluids in the intrusive source achieved saturation and phase separation (i.e. "boiling") into a vapor-rich phase and a high salinity brine phase. The significance of hypersaline fluid-inclusions in porphyry copper deposits is indicative of epizonal intrusions which are the most favorable parents for porphyry copper mineralization and provide direct information about the hydrothermal fluids that transport metals and form the deposit (Roedder, E. 1984: Fluid inclusions: Mineralogical Society of America, Reviews in Mineralogy, Volume 12, 644 p.)

Copper-Molybdenum Mineralization

Copper-molybdenum mineralization occurs in steeply dipping, northeast trending quartz veinlets, fractures, limonitic, clay altered magmatic hydrothermal breccia pipes with lesser amounts of disseminated chalcopyrite in the Copper Creek intrusive and as quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins in the Glory Hole Volcanics.

The Breccia pipes in the northwest corner of the project occur within an 800m-by-800m area intruding potassic and phyllic altered porphyritic and non-porphyritic hornblende-biotite granodiorite, biotite granodiorite, and Glory Hole Volcanics. Several of these breccia pipes were tested by diamond drilling between 2006-2008. Selected weighted average grade for mineralized intervals from these breccias are shown in Table-1, with the location, azimuth, dip and total depth (length) of the drill holes shown in Table-2.

Table-1: Selected weighted average grades from 2006-2008 diamond drilling at Sombrero Butte.

Breccia DDH ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Magna SB-02 280 368 88 0.663 0.012 0.009 0.561 Campstool SB-03 430 492 62 0.566 trace 0.044 0.100 Sunset SB-05 10 40 30 3.570 0.001 0.007 4.522 Audacious SB-14 0 86 86 1.158 0.001 0.007 0.412 Magna SB-23 276 358 82 0.815 0.003 0.153 0.485 Magna SB-23 446 506 60 1.089 0.032 0.068 3.128 Victors SB-33 4 26 22 1.562 0.004 0.124 5.509

Note: The intervals in the above table are based on drill core lengths and do not represent true thickness of the mineralized intervals. True thickness and widths are unknown.

Table-2: Drill hole information from 2006-2008 diamond drilling at Sombrero Butte.

Breccia DDH ID Easting_NAD83_Z12 Northing_NAD83_Z12 Elevation (m) EOH (m) Azimuth Dip Magna SB-02 548841.1 3621135.4 1299.3 408.20 138 -82 Campstool SB-03 548843.9 3621140.0 1299.5 645.70 60 -80 Sunset SB-05 548904.4 3621061.8 1318.3 212.80 0 -90 Audacious SB-14 548954.9 3621053.2 1328.8 148.50 240 -80 Magna SB-23 548843.2 3621141.8 1298.6 1230.76 0 -90 Victors SB-33 549214.8 3621515.4 1313.1 50.67 347 -75

Note: The intervals in the above table are based on drill core lengths and do not represent true thickness of the mineralized intervals. True thickness and widths are unknown.

Porphyry Target

The porphyry target is a combination of telescoped porphyry features that include a large positive geophysical anomaly, prospective (fertile) intrusive phases, early high temperature and later lower temperature (spheroidal sericite) alteration, hypersaline fluid inclusions, widespread copper-molybdenum mineralization and high-grade copper (+/-molybdenum-gold-silver) in magmatic hydrothermal breccias. These surface porphyry related features support the interpretation that the upper or marginal portions of a larger porphyry copper-molybdenum system occurs at depth.

Metamorphism of Glory Hole Volcanics

Emplacement of the Copper Creek intrusive complex resulted in widespread contact metamorphism of the overlying Glory Hole Volcanics that produced abundant, fine grained, disseminated secondary magnetite due to the transition of hornblende to tremolite-actinolite and magnetite. The large areas of metamorphosed Glory Hole Volcanics and outcrops of granodiorite within the Glory Hole Volcanics suggests the Copper Creek intrusive extends a significant distance east of the Blind Thrust fault covered by a relatively thin layer of andesite of the Glory Hole Volcanics and recent talus (Figure-3).

Analytical Procedures

Age dating (U/Pb zircon) was performed by the Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research located in Vancouver, British Columbia (CA-TIMS U-Pb isotopic data). Whole rock and trace element sample preparation and analytical results were completed by ALS Canada Ltd at its facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia. Sample analyses utilized ALS's codes ME-MS61L for trace elements, MS61L-REE for Rare Earth elements and ME-ICP for Whole Rock element analyses. Historical analytical results from the 2006-2008 drilling preformed by Bell Copper were generated by Activation Laboratories using Instrumental Neutron Activation Analyses ("INAA") and Inductively Coupled Plasma mass spectrometry ("ICP") analytical techniques. Both Bell Copper and Activation Laboratories employed various standards and blanks in their respective QA/QC programs. Vancouver Petrographics located in Langley, British Columbia, prepared the thin sections, completed cobaltinitrite staining of cut block and provided petrographic descriptions of the thin sections.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding; an updated exploration model; preparation of a Geological Field Operations Plan, and the presence of a large, highly evolved porphyry copper system.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; and the reliability of historical reports. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the updated exploration model may not be accurate; the Geological Field Operations Plan may not get completed or filed as planned; an exploratory drill program may not happen as planned or at all; the presence the exploration data may not represent a porphyry copper system; the interpretation of a large highly evolved porphyry copper system may not be accurate the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

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Source: Copper Fox Metals Inc.