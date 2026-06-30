Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water solutions company, today announced two executive leadership appointments, effective July 1, both reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Pine.

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Meredith Emmerich has been appointed EVP and President, Measurement and Control Solutions at Xylem.

Meredith Emmerich has been appointed EVP and President, Measurement and Control Solutions. Most recently, she served as EVP and President, Applied Water at Xylem. Emmerich joined Xylem in 2024 from Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), where she was Vice President of Global Enterprise Solutions and held several senior leadership roles, including leading the Americas Commercial HVAC business and the Global Residential, Light Commercial, and VRF HVAC portfolio.

Emmerich succeeds Mike McGann, who will serve as senior advisor to ensure a smooth and orderly transition before leaving Xylem later this year, following 17 years of service and contributions to the company.

Joe Johnston will succeed Emmerich as EVP and President, Applied Water. Currently Senior Vice President and General Manager within Xylem's Water Solutions and Services segment, he most recently led the Global Dewatering business and has held leadership roles across Xylem since joining the company in 2019. Johnston brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience across operations, business development, and commercial strategy, including senior leadership roles at GE Power (now GE Vernova), where he served as Executive General Manager and Managing Director.

"Meredith and Joe are accomplished leaders with deep knowledge of our business. Their experience and enterprise perspective will help us continue to execute our strategy and deliver value for our customers and the communities we serve," said Matthew Pine, President and Chief Executive Officer, Xylem.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 22,000 employees delivered revenue of $9 billion in 2025, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.

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