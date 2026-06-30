Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Olamide Oladeji as a strategic advisor to the Company with respect to the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics relating to NovaRed's mineral property exploration and its development of MetalCore and other technologies.

Dr. Oladeji is a computational decision scientist, researcher, engineer, and technology entrepreneur whose work focuses on artificial intelligence, robotics, and computational decision-making. He brings a combination of academic achievement and commercial innovation that aligns with NovaRed's vision of employing technology in the mineral exploration sector.

Dr. Oladeji earned his Ph.D. in Applied Artificial Intelligence from Stanford University as a Knight-Hennessy Scholar, where his research focused on advanced information extraction across computer vision and natural language processing to support intelligent decision-making under uncertainty. He also holds dual Master degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) and Technology Policy, which followed an undergraduate foundation in Electrical Engineering with a specialization in computational modeling and robotics.

Over the past decade, Dr. Oladeji has specialized in the development and application of advanced algorithms for computer vision, natural language processing, geospatial analytics, autonomous systems, and machine learning. His research has resulted in numerous peer-reviewed publications, including multiple first-author papers presented at Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence conferences, and has been successfully commercialized through several venture-backed technology companies.

As an entrepreneur and technology executive, Dr. Oladeji has founded and led AI companies whose technologies have informed decision-making for governments, major financial institutions, infrastructure operators, and corporations. His current work focuses on developing intelligent systems that support mission-critical commercial decision-making in complex, high-stakes environments.

Dr. Oladeji has received numerous awards and appointments, including being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, receiving the MIT Clean Energy Prize, and serving on the Nigerian Government's expert committee responsible for drafting the country's National Artificial Intelligence Policy. He has also advised numerous leading technology companies while mentoring emerging entrepreneurs and researchers worldwide.

As a strategic advisor to NovaRed, Dr. Oladeji will advise the Company regarding the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics into its mineral property exploration. His mandate will include supporting the development of technologies supporting mineral exploration, predictive geological modeling, autonomous operational systems, resource optimization, environmental intelligence, and enterprise-wide decision support. The Company also intends to leverage Dr. Oladeji's knowledge to advance proprietary AI initiatives, including MetalCore.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Oladeji to NovaRed," said Brian Gross, President. "His AI research accomplishments, entrepreneurial success, and experience with the practical implementation of intelligent systems makes him uniquely qualified to help build the next generation of AI-powered mining technologies. Artificial intelligence will fundamentally reshape the mining industry over the coming decade, and Dr. Oladeji's experience will aid NovaRed in pursuing its technological endeavors."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Oladeji stated, "I am excited to join NovaRed at a time when artificial intelligence and robotics are creating unprecedented opportunities across the natural resources sector. The convergence of frontier AI, autonomous systems, geospatial intelligence, and advanced analytics has the potential to transform how mineral resources are discovered, evaluated, and developed. I look forward to working with the NovaRed team to build innovative technologies that create long-term value while advancing responsible and intelligent resource development."

About NovaRed Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Disclaimers

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac copper-gold project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties.

References to Stanford University and MIT are provided solely for biographical purposes. Stanford University and MIT are not affiliated with the Company and do not endorse the Company, its activities, or the MetalCore platform.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the role that the advisor will play, the anticipated benefits of his retention, the Company's ability to develop the MetalCore platform into a commercially viable platform that improves the mineral property identification and development process, the Company's ability to implement a successful long-term growth strategy involving the acquisition and development of mineral properties, the Company's ability to identify and acquire prospective mineral properties through the use of its artificial-intelligence platform, the Company's ability to develop AI and robotics-related technologies that positively impact mineral property exploration and development; and the advancement of the Company's British Columbia copper-gold exploration portfolio. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the availability of adequate funding to execute the Company's stated strategy, the continued advancement of the Company's mineral exploration and artificial intelligence initiatives, and management's ability to attract and maintain strategic advisory relationships.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to retain key advisory personnel; the continued availability of capital and financing to execute the Company's strategy; changes in applicable laws and regulations; general economic, market or business conditions; the Company's ability to execute its mineral exploration and artificial intelligence strategies; and competition for qualified strategic advisors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303436

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.