Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Expands Copper-Gold Portfolio with Two Advanced District-Scale Exploration Assets in British Columbia

- Acquisition of Zymo and Indata Copper-Gold Projects from Eastfield Resources would materially increase drill-ready targets, exploration upside, and long-term development opportunities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce entry into a definitive agreement with Eastfield Resources Ltd. ("Eastfield") dated June 30, 2026 pursuant to which, subject to certain conditions, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Zymo Copper-Gold Project and Eastfield's 95.3% interest in the Indata Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project in British Columbia in exchange for the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") of Star Copper (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition is expected to significantly expand Star Copper's portfolio of district-scale copper-gold assets and positions the Company as the owner of multiple advanced-stage exploration projects located in some of British Columbia's most prospective porphyry belts.

Transaction Highlights

Proposed acquisition of the 18,184-hectare Zymo Copper-Gold Porphyry Project near Smithers, British Columbia.

Proposed acquisition of Eastfield's 95.3% interest in the 4,551-hectare Indata Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project.

Would add more than 20,000 metres of historical drilling and multiple drill-ready targets.

Would expand Star Copper's exposure to large-scale copper-gold porphyry systems in British Columbia.

Developmental complement to the Company's flagship Star Project and supports its long-term growth strategy.

CEO Commentary

Star Copper CEO Darryl Jones advises, "This proposed Acquisition represents a transformational step for Star Copper and accelerates our evolution into a premier British Columbia-focused copper-gold exploration company. Zymo is precisely the type of project we seek to add to our portfolio. It's a large-scale copper-gold porphyry system with extensive drilling, exceptional geophysical signatures, strong historical intercepts, significant prior investment, and substantial discovery upside. The scale of the Zymo system immediately stood out to our technical team. With an 8-kilometre-long porphyry footprint offering multiple mineralized centres and numerous untested targets, this project presents a rare opportunity in today's copper market.

"Combined with the Indata location and our flagship Star Project, we would control multiple advanced exploration assets capable of delivering meaningful discoveries and long-term shareholder value." Jones continues, "We believe these projects would provide shareholders with exposure to future copper and gold discoveries at a time when global demand for both metals continues to strengthen."

Zymo: A Large-Scale Copper-Gold Porphyry System

The 18,184-hectare Zymo Project is located approximately 45 kilometres west of Smithers, British Columbia and hosts one of the largest known underexplored copper-gold porphyry systems in the region (see Figure 1). The property is characterized by an extensive 8 kilometre by 2 kilometre induced polarization anomaly interpreted to define a district-scale copper-gold porphyry system.

Figure 1-Zymo Copper-Gold Project location, west-central BC. Star Copper 2026

With more than 10,800 metres of drilling completed in 34 holes, work to-date has identified at least five mineralized zones, including the Hobbes and FM Zones.

Notable drill intercepts include:

159.0 metres grading 0.44% copper and 0.32 g/t gold (ZY08-09)

Including 72.0 metres grading 0.72% copper and 0.66 g/t gold

159.0 metres grading 0.31% copper and 0.21 g/t gold (ZY08-10)

126.0 metres grading 0.28% copper and 0.34 g/t gold (ZY11-20)

The project is ready for future exploration with a five-year permit authorizing up to 50 drill sites and additional geophysical surveys. Numerous large IP anomalies remain untested, and no deep drilling has been completed to date.

Indata: Advanced Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Opportunity

The 4,551-hectare Indata Project is located approximately 120 kilometres north of Fort St. James, British Columbia and hosts a large copper-gold-molybdenum system with additional antimony, nickel and silver potential (see figure 2).

Figure 2-Indata Project location, central BC. Star Copper 2026

Eighty-seven drill holes totaling more than 10,000 metres have been completed on the property, including recent drilling that continues to demonstrate the scale of the mineralized system.

The project is fully permitted through 2030 and, if the Acquisition is completed, would provide Star Copper with an additional advanced-stage exploration asset capable of supporting future resource growth as well as discovery potential.

Building a Multi-Asset Copper Growth Company

If completed, the Acquisition would establish Star Copper as the owner of three significant British Columbia copper-gold exploration projects and materially increase the Company's inventory of drill-ready targets, exploration upside, and long-term development opportunities.

Management believes the combination of Star, Zymo, and Indata would provide shareholders with exposure to multiple district-scale copper-gold systems and position the Company to become one of the most active and diversified copper exploration stories in the province.

The Consideration Shares will be issued on closing of the Acquisition at a deemed price per share equal to the closing price of Star Copper's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on the closest practicable day preceding the closing date of the Acquisition. The Consideration Shares may be subject to escrow and/or resale restrictions under the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. In addition, the Consideration Shares will be subject to voluntary contractual restrictions on transfer (the "Lock-Up Restrictions") pursuant to which Eastfield will agree not to dispose of or transfer such Consideration Shares until the date that is 12 months from the closing date of the Acquisition. Star Copper will have the right, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, to waive or release any portion of the Lock-Up Restrictions at any time and from time to time in its sole discretion. The Consideration Shares will initially be held by Eastfield for investment purposes. Star Copper will also have the right to require Eastfield to distribute the Consideration Shares to the shareholders of Eastfield on a pro rata basis.

Bill Morton is the President, CEO, and a director of Eastfield and a director of Star Copper. As a result, the Acquisition is considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

Closing of the Acquisition is subject to certain conditions and approvals, including: (i) the receipt of all required consents and regulatory approvals, including without limitation the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the consent of the CSE, and the approval of the shareholders of Eastfield; and (ii) such other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature. There is no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Additional details regarding closing conditions, transaction terms, and future exploration plans will be provided in a subsequent news release.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP)(WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. If acquired, the Company intends to advance the Indata and Zymo projects with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com for in depth information and the ability to watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, where you can follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. Additional information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025, technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Acquisition, timely receipt of all necessary approvals, exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, inability to satisfy the conditions precedent to complete the Acquisition, the ability or inability to obtain all necessary approvals for the Acquisition, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-expands-copper-gold-portfolio-with-two-advanced-district-scale-explor-1184389