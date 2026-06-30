Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One") today announced that it has submitted a comprehensive set of policy recommendations to the Government of British Columbia in support of the Province's strategic review of the B.C. Hydrogen Strategy. At the invitation of the Clean Energy and Major Projects Office, the Company provided recommendations designed to help position British Columbia as a leader in the emerging natural hydrogen industry through a modern, competitive and investment-friendly policy framework.

Key recommendations from Element One include ensuring that natural, or 'white' hydrogen, is included in policy and regulation development, creating a supportive regulatory environment for low-cost, low carbon intensity natural hydrogen, and supporting early-stage geological research to de-risk natural hydrogen exploration.

"By asking for feedback at this early stage, the Government of British Columbia has created an opportunity to take the lead globally on natural hydrogen," said Element One Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson.

He added: "Natural hydrogen is a new industry for British Columbia, with exciting potential. Element One believes that B.C. has significant geological potential for low-cost and low carbon intensity hydrogen to be either extracted from or generated in the sub-surface, often close to sites with high energy demand such as critical minerals mines. Element One hopes the specific needs of natural hydrogen are captured in a refreshed B.C. Hydrogen Strategy."

In B.C., Element One is focussing on potential for hydrogen to accumulate in the subsurface through geological processes, and the potential to stimulate hydrogen generation in the subsurface through chemical reactions. These are known as 'accumulated' and 'stimulated' natural hydrogen.

Element One is developing an integrated natural hydrogen strategy built on exclusive rights to a proprietary subsurface hydrogen stimulation technology and a growing portfolio of exploration assets in British Columbia and Alaska. Complementing its technical leadership, the Company is forging strategic partnerships with academic institutions, industry leaders, Indigenous communities and government to advance responsible exploration and unlock the commercial potential of naturally occurring hydrogen resources.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is building a leading North American natural hydrogen company through the discovery, development and commercialization of geologic hydrogen resources and enabling hydrogen technologies. The Company combines exclusive rights to proprietary subsurface hydrogen stimulation technology with a growing portfolio of exploration projects in British Columbia, Washington State and Alaska prospective for natural hydrogen, critical minerals and battery metals. Supported by collaborations with world-class research institutions, including Columbia University, and building strategic partnerships with industry, Indigenous communities and government, Element One is developing an integrated platform designed to accelerate the responsible commercialization of natural hydrogen and strengthen North America's clean energy and critical mineral supply chains.

Stay connected with us as we get busy with social media:

X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/Element_One_H2

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/element-one-h2

YouTube at www.youtube.com/@ElementOne Hydrogen

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect exploration and development plans, as anticipated or at all. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Offerings, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to the Offerings, and related matters. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303423

Source: Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals