GomSpace A/S: GomSpace Strengthens Balance Sheet Through Peter Hargreaves' Exercise of Warrants

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") announces that Peter Hargreaves has exercised all 3,301,566 warrants held in the Company for subscription of a total of 4,853,302 new shares.

Peter Hargreaves, who is indirectly the Company's largest shareholder through the discretionary family trust The Hargreaves Family No. 14, has exercised all 3,301,566 warrants of series 2023/2039 connected to the EUR 18 million shareholder credit facility provided by Peter Hargreaves (personally) as disclosed on 3 June 2025.

As a result of the exercise, the Company will significantly strengthen its balance sheet through an improved equity ratio. In addition, the Company will receive approximately SEK 340,000 in cash proceeds from the exercise.

"We highly appreciate Peter Hargreaves' continued confidence in GomSpace and his long-term commitment as a shareholder. His exercise of the warrants further strengthens our balance sheet, enhancing our financial position and supporting our engagement with government customers and larger commercial partners, where a strong balance sheet is an important competitive advantage," says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

Following recalculation pursuant to the terms of the warrants as a result of the rights issue which was carried out by the Company during March - April 2023 and warrants issued within the framework of the Company's outstanding incentive programmes, each warrant entitles to subscription for 1.47 new shares at an exercise price for each new share in the Company equal to the quotient value (currently SEK 0.07).

Through the exercise of warrants, the number of outstanding shares in the Company will increase by 4,853,302 from 168,669,159 to 173,522,461, with each share carrying one vote. This will result in a dilution for existing shareholders of approximately 2.8 percent, based on the total number of shares and votes in the Company after completion of said exercise. The share capital will increase by SEK 339,731.14 from SEK 11,806,841.13 to SEK 12,146,572.27.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 2:00 p.m. CEST on June 30, 2026.

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https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-strengthens-balance-sheet-through-peter-hargreaves--exercise-of-warrants,c4369243

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4369243/4174315.pdf Hargreaves Warrants June 2026 https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/20251016mbr4019,c3550127 20251016MBR4019

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