GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace Signs 24.4 MSEK Contract with Unseenlabs

Unseenlabs extends its existing cube satellites constellation.

Today, GomSpace has signed an additional contract with Unseenlabs to deliver two new CubeSats, expanding the service capacity of the current generation already in orbit. The contract value is 2.2 MEUR (24.4 MSEK), and the satellites are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

These satellites will be similar to the fourteen CubeSats previously ordered in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

Oliver Schieve, VP of Satellite Systems Business Unit at GomSpace, states: "We are proud to once again be selected by Unseenlabs to deliver two additional 8U satellites based on GomSpace's standard platforms and Unseenlabs' payload. Seeing Unseenlabs continue to grow and strengthen their business confirms that GomSpace's long-term focus on reliability and strategic partnership is the right approach."

Jonathan Galic, co-founder, President, and CTO of Unseenlabs adds: "Continuing to build our infrastructure on the same proven platform greatly benefits Unseenlabs and allows us to reinforce further the persistence of our services"

This contract reinforces GomSpace's market outlook, supports the company's annual objectives, and contributes to building a solid backlog for 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com



Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: communication @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 08:30 a.m. CEST on July 1, 2026.