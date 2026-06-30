Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Amish Patel, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective July 1st, 2026.

Robert Vallis, President and CEO of Tiger Gold, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Amish to the Tiger team. He brings an outstanding track record across the mining and resource sectors, with deep expertise in financial reporting, capital markets, audit, and public company governance. His experience working with TSX-listed companies and his strong operational background make him an excellent fit as we continue to strengthen our senior and operational management team to support our growth strategy. We look forward to his contributions as we work to create long-term value for our shareholders."

About Amish Patel

Amish Patel brings 15 years of experience in corporate finance, financial reporting, audit, governance and capital markets. He has served as CFO for both private and public companies in junior mining, aerospace manufacturing, nutraceutical and battery technology industries. He has consulted for multiple junior mining companies on go-public strategies, mergers and acquisitions, complex areas of accounting, and audit support. He was the CFO of International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (ICON.V), a gold junior mining exploration company with assets in Argentina. He was the CFO of Avcorp Industries Inc. (AVP.TO), a multi-site aerospace manufacturer with contracts with Boeing, Bombardier, and Lockheed Martin, which was sold to Latecoere S.A. (LAT.PA) with a CAD$139M exit. He started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, auditing companies across many industries-including junior mining and producing mining companies-where he obtained his chartered accountancy. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in finance from the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Patel stated, "I am excited to join the Tiger Gold team at what is a very dynamic time for the Company. Tiger has built a solid operational foundation in Colombia, and I look forward to working alongside Robert and the broader team to support the Company's financial operations and strategic objectives."

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, in which Tiger owns a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the transfer and registration of title to the Projects; the contingent production milestone payment of AUD$6.5 million and the circumstances under which it may become payable; the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the exploration and development of the Projects; planned drilling programs; the Company's goal of advancing the Projects toward a production decision; and the potential to expand or define Mineral Resources; and statements regarding the timing and completion of planned field programs and future technical studies. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, that t title to the Projects will transfer to and be registered in the name Company as anticipated, that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to fund the contingent production milestone payment when due, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk that title to the Projects may not transfer to or be registered in the name of the Company as expected; the risk that the Company may not have sufficient financial resources to fund the contingent production milestone payment or other obligations under the Agreement; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain its interest in the Projects; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303464

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.