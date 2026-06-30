Copenhagen, 30 June, 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of NewCap Holding A/S (ticker: NEWCAP) begins today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. The admission follows a reverse takeover process, after which NewCap Holding A/S will continue as a listed company with a strategy focused on asset management, compliance, risk management and related services. NewCap Holding is a Small Cap company within the Financials sector. NewCap Holding A/S is the 25th company to be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Nordic Market* in 2026.

NewCap Holding A/S is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen, owned by approximately 600 shareholders. Its major shareholders include JLB Invest ApS, owned by Jørgen Beuchert, and CrossingBridge Advisors LLC, a U.S.-based asset management firm with more than USD 4 billion under management and significant investment activity in the Nordic region. In 2008, Jørgen Beuchert initiated the establishment of the asset management company NCI Advisory A/S, which is 100% owned by NewCap Holding, as well as the alternative investment fund Nordic Corporate Investments A/S. In 2020, he founded the alternative investment fund NCI Credit Opportunity Fund A/S, both managed by NCI Advisory A/S.

Earlier this year, NewCap Holding A/S acquired the Observatum Compliance activities providing services for asset managers in areas such as compliance, risk management, reporting etc.

"We are proud to further develop NewCap Holding as a listed Nordic platform for asset management and related services. With NCI Advisory and Observatum, we are well positioned to support investment teams in an increasingly complex market environment and to pursue future growth opportunities," says Jørgen Beuchert, CEO, NewCap Holding A/S.

"We are pleased to welcome NewCap Holding A/S to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We look forward to following NewCap Holding A/S's organic growth and acquisition strategy."

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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