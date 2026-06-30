Vector Sciences & Therapeutics: Vector Science & Therapeutics Files Provisional Patent for Breakthrough Transdermal Peptide Delivery Platform

Proprietary Magnetic Patch System Delivers Regenerative Peptides to Targeted Tissue Without Injection, with Built-In Confirmation of Successful Delivery

MEQUON, Wis., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) today announced the filing of a provisional patent application covering a wearable transdermal delivery platform that uses a pulsed magnetic field to transport peptide therapeutics through the skin to targeted tissue without injection, electrical stimulation, or needles.

The platform is designed to solve a longstanding challenge in peptide medicine: getting therapeutic molecules past the skin barrier and into the tissue where they are needed. The system uses a proprietary magnetic patch worn on the body to physically guide microscopic peptide carriers through skin layers to the target site. Once there, the carriers are designed to release their payload only in the presence of biological signals associated with disease or inflammation, leaving healthy surrounding tissue unaffected.

A key feature of the platform is its built-in delivery confirmation. The system is designed so that clinicians and patients can verify that the peptide reached its intended destination through both real-time imaging and a visible indicator in the patch itself that changes in response to successful delivery. The carriers are also engineered to exit the body naturally within 72 hours, addressing a core safety concern associated with nanoparticle-based therapies.

The platform is designed for broad applicability across conditions characterized by tissue inflammation, degeneration, or injury which is consistent with Vector's focus on non-invasive, non-systemic intervention for musculoskeletal and regenerative medicine indications. Vector intends to formulate the new delivery technology at the LyoGenesis Plus manufacturing facility in Mequon, Wisconsin, under its manufacturing partnership agreement.

"This filing establishes the IP foundation for what we believe will be a significant clinical advance. We believe this is a breakthrough technology and we intend to pursue De Novo marketing authorization through the expedited access pathway and priority review," said Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer.

This filing adds to Vector's growing IP portfolio, which now totals 15 patents spanning non-invasive transdermal drug and peptide delivery, including the recently filed hybrid phoresis platform for delivery of BPC-157 and TB-500 to musculoskeletal and peripheral nerve targets, and extending to post-operative pain management, wound healing, and targeted electrochemotherapy. Together, these filings reflect Vector's commitment to building a proprietary, multi-platform foundation in localized, non-systemic therapeutic delivery.

The Company is monitoring the FDA Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for July 23-24, 2026, which is expected to address the regulatory status of BPC-157, TB-500, and related peptides relevant to Vector's delivery platforms.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp., headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, develops novel biomechanical devices and active localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risks are unacceptable. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAIN. For more information, visit www.vectorscience.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Vector Science & Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics