Stagwell's cross-network model offers the creative ambition and marketing capabilities an enterprise technology provider demands.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / IBM today appointed Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, as its lead creative partner. Stagwell's Code and Theory and Anomaly will work together as a single, unified creative force, together providing world-class brand and campaign creativity.

Working alongside IBM, Code and Theory and Anomaly will help evolve the "Let's Create Smarter Business" campaign across channels and geographies. Stagwell's technology-forward operating model ensures the creative work stays connected, consistent and moving at the speed IBM's business demands.

Jonathan Adashek, SVP Marketing and Communications at IBM: "At IBM, we believe that innovation happens at the intersection of human ingenuity and technological capability. Code and Theory and Anomaly bring the creative and strategic strength we need, along with modern tools and an operating approach that will help us move faster, work smarter and deliver more connected experiences."

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell: "What this moment demands is creative force and operational precision simultaneously, at the speed the market now requires. Code and Theory and Anomaly bring the full range of what that takes, and operating as one team, under one accountability structure, they will deliver it. The convergence of the C-Suite is where this partnership lives, and that's where IBM will win."

Stagwell's first work with IBM is expected in August 2026.

Media Contact

Lena Petersen

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ibm-selects-stagwell-as-lead-creative-partner-1184616