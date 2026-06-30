Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.: Building an International Portfolio of Carrier-Neutral Data Centres

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (FSE: F5Z0) (the "Company" or "Carrier Connect") reviewed its data centre roll-up strategy, including the operation of five carrier-neutral data centres across Canada and Australia, a signed letter of intent for a facility in Rochester, New York, and the May 2026 acquisition of Morewave Communication.

The article examines Carrier Connect's acquisition-led approach to assembling and connecting data centre capacity, against the backdrop of rising compute demand from artificial intelligence and a growing global need for server infrastructure.

To read the full article, please visit Barchart at: https://www.barchart.com/story/news/3055683/carrier-connect-rolls-up-data-centres-as-ai-compute-demand-climbs

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303477

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.