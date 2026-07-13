Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier"), a data center company on a mission to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") pursuant to which Carrier would place up to 25 megawatts of AI computing demand for a single customer ("Customer"), who is under a non-disclosure agreement ("NDA") at this time, within Carrier's global co-location data center network, within 12 months.

The LOI contains indicative base pricing, but is subject to negotiated location specific pricing, with 3 months of retained deposit payable upon any Purchase Order signing. At full scale, the deployment of 25MW could generate CAD ~$95 million in Annual Recurring Revenue for Carrier.

As Purchase Orders are executed for specific deployments in connection with the LOI, the Company will issue a more comprehensive news release disclosing further details of the proposed transaction. There is no assurance that Purchase Orders will be successfully negotiated or executed by the parties.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mark Binns"

Mark Binns, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304885

Source: Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc