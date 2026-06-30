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WKN: A3CWA4 | ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79 | Ticker-Symbol: 88Q
Düsseldorf
30.06.26 | 16:31
5,750 Euro
-2,54 % -0,150
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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4BASEBIO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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5,7006,20019:04
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 18:42 Uhr
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4basebio Plc - Result of AGM & Issue of Options

4basebio Plc - Result of AGM & Issue of Options

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Issue of Options

CAMBRIDGE, UK - 30 June 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a company pioneering an enzymatically-produced DNA technology serving the next generation genetic medicines markets, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Issue of Options

Further to the above, on 29 June 2026, the Company granted to employees and a consultant in aggregate 360,000 options over new ordinary shares in the Company. The option exercise prices are based on the mid-market closing price on 1 May 2026 and 29 June 2026 for UK and US employees respectively, subject to their granting criteria. The options to employees vest annually in equal tranches over four years from the vesting start date of 1 May 2026 and the options to the consultant are immediately vested on grant.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC

Dr Amy Walker, CEO

+44 (0)12 2396 7943

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes

+44 (0)20 7653 4000

ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations)

Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson

+44 (0)203 707 5700

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.