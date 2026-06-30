4basebio Plc - Result of AGM & Issue of Options

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Issue of Options

CAMBRIDGE, UK - 30 June 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a company pioneering an enzymatically-produced DNA technology serving the next generation genetic medicines markets, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Issue of Options

Further to the above, on 29 June 2026, the Company granted to employees and a consultant in aggregate 360,000 options over new ordinary shares in the Company. The option exercise prices are based on the mid-market closing price on 1 May 2026 and 29 June 2026 for UK and US employees respectively, subject to their granting criteria. The options to employees vest annually in equal tranches over four years from the vesting start date of 1 May 2026 and the options to the consultant are immediately vested on grant.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC Dr Amy Walker, CEO +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500 RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes +44 (0)20 7653 4000 ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations) Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson +44 (0)203 707 5700

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.