4basebio Plc - Grant of Options & Director/PDMR Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Director/PDMR Dealing

Cambridge, UK - 22 July 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a company pioneering an enzymatically-produced DNA technology serving the next generation genetic medicines markets, announces that it has granted in aggregate 684,872 options over ordinary shares of the Company, (the " Share Options") to certain Directors and a PDMR of the Company.

634,872 of the Share Options granted to Dr. Amy Walker, Dr. Manja Boerman and Dr. Heikki Lanckriet have an exercise price of £5.05 per ordinary share (breakdown below), being the closing mid-market price on 1 May 2026, and the remaining 50,000 Share Options granted to Richard Bungay have an exercise price of £5.25 per ordinary share, being the closing mid-market price on 21 July 2026.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Number of Share Options Granted Resultant Number of Share Options Held As a % of Current Issued Share Capital Dr. Amy Walker 387,872 430,000 2.77% Dr. Manja Boerman 172,000 172,000 1.11% Dr. Heikki Lanckriet 75,000 101,137 0.65% Richard Bungay 50,000 50,000 0.32% Total 684,872 753,127 4.85%

Certain amounts of the Share Options have been granted to Dr. Amy Walker and Dr. Manja Boerman pursuant to delayed option grants that were agreed in 2024 and 2025.

301,872 of the Share Options granted to Dr. Amy Walker and all of the Share Options granted to Dr. Manja Boerman vest annually in equal tranches over four years from 1 May 2026. 86,000 of the Share Options granted to Dr. Amy Walker will become exercisable if the volume-weighted average share price of the Company exceeds £15.00 for 30 consecutive trading days. The Share Options granted to Richard Bungay vest annually in equal tranches over four years from 21 July 2026. The Share Options granted to Dr. Heikki Lanckriet vest in full immediately on grant.

The issued share capital of the Company is 15,538,518 ordinary shares. Following the grant of the Share Options, the Company will have 1,354,024 options over ordinary shares in issue representing approximately 8.71 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC Dr. Amy Walker, CEO +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500 RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes +44 (0)20 7653 4000 ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations) Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson +44 (0)203 707 5700

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com .

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them