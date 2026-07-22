Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Gelingt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWA4 | ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79 | Ticker-Symbol: 88Q
Xetra
21.07.26 | 12:05
5,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0506,30008:50
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

4basebio Plc - Grant of Options & Director/PDMR Dealing

4basebio Plc - Grant of Options & Director/PDMR Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Director/PDMR Dealing

Cambridge, UK - 22 July 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a company pioneering an enzymatically-produced DNA technology serving the next generation genetic medicines markets, announces that it has granted in aggregate 684,872 options over ordinary shares of the Company, (the " Share Options") to certain Directors and a PDMR of the Company.

634,872 of the Share Options granted to Dr. Amy Walker, Dr. Manja Boerman and Dr. Heikki Lanckriet have an exercise price of £5.05 per ordinary share (breakdown below), being the closing mid-market price on 1 May 2026, and the remaining 50,000 Share Options granted to Richard Bungay have an exercise price of £5.25 per ordinary share, being the closing mid-market price on 21 July 2026.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Number of Share Options Granted

Resultant Number of Share Options Held

As a % of Current Issued Share Capital

Dr. Amy Walker

387,872

430,000

2.77%

Dr. Manja Boerman

172,000

172,000

1.11%

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

75,000

101,137

0.65%

Richard Bungay

50,000

50,000

0.32%

Total

684,872

753,127

4.85%

Certain amounts of the Share Options have been granted to Dr. Amy Walker and Dr. Manja Boerman pursuant to delayed option grants that were agreed in 2024 and 2025.

301,872 of the Share Options granted to Dr. Amy Walker and all of the Share Options granted to Dr. Manja Boerman vest annually in equal tranches over four years from 1 May 2026. 86,000 of the Share Options granted to Dr. Amy Walker will become exercisable if the volume-weighted average share price of the Company exceeds £15.00 for 30 consecutive trading days. The Share Options granted to Richard Bungay vest annually in equal tranches over four years from 21 July 2026. The Share Options granted to Dr. Heikki Lanckriet vest in full immediately on grant.

The issued share capital of the Company is 15,538,518 ordinary shares. Following the grant of the Share Options, the Company will have 1,354,024 options over ordinary shares in issue representing approximately 8.71 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC

Dr. Amy Walker, CEO

+44 (0)12 2396 7943

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes

+44 (0)20 7653 4000

ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations)

Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson

+44 (0)203 707 5700

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1) Dr. Amy Walker

2) Dr. Manja Boerman

3) Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

4) Richard Bungay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

1) Chief Executive Officer

2) Executive Chair

3) Non-executive Director

4) PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

4basebio plc

b)

LEI

213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

Options over Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) per share (p)

Volume(s)

i) 505p

ii) 505p

iii) 505p

iv) 525p

i) 387,872

ii) 172,000

iii) 75,000

iv) 50,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated Price

See above

e)

Date of transaction

21 July 2026

f)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.